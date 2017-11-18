GCMS football earns trip to state with 14-8 semifinal win over Sterling Newman Central Catholic

GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) is congratulated by teammates after making a tackle in the end zone for a safety during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley did not have to play a full four quarters in many games this season.

On Saturday, the Falcons owned the fourth quarter and upset Sterling Newman 14-8 to advance to the Class 2A state championship game for the first time in school history.

The cold and wet weather created a slow track for both teams’ runners, but in the end, it was Falcons senior Mitch McNutt who stole the show during the fourth quarter.

McNutt, who rushed 32 times for 111 yards, accumulated 48 yards in the final 12 minutes.

“We were going to ride our horse, our stallion,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “Jared Trantina did a great job blocking, and our line was pumped up. Mitch was not going to be denied.”

Neither were the Falcons (13-0), who will meet Maroa-Forsyth (12-1) at 1 p.m. Friday in the 2A state title game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, keeping alive a record-breaking season for the program.

The Falcons trailed 8-6 at halftime, marking only the second time GCMS looked up to its opponent all season. Despite being down, McNutt said he and his teammates remained confident.

“We were right where we wanted to be,” McNutt said. “We knew we could stop them when they were on offense. We just said if we can score one time, we’ll win the game. And that’s what we did.”

The final scoring drive started in the third quarter and ended in the fourth. On second-and-long on the first play of the fourth, junior quarterback Nathan Garard attempted a pass. The wet ball went through Trantina’s hands, but senior Brooks Schmitt was in the area and corralled the pass for an 18-yard gain. The play got the Falcons within 1 yard of the first down.

McNutt earned the first down, and the play after that, he finished the job by crossing the goal line from 1 yard out.

“It pretty much proved to everyone that we can do it,” senior captain Alex Rosenbaum said. “To be the man, you have to beat the man.”

GCMS acquired the lead, but almost the entire fourth quarter remained. Senior linebacker Luke Freehill, who led the team with 15 tackles, said he told his teammates to keep the same intensity in the second half, and everything would work out in their favor.

“I just told them, ‘We’ve been holding them. They can’t run on us. Just make sure you keep doing what you’ve been doing, and they won’t score again,’ ” he said.

Not only was Freehill spot on with his assessment of the game in the locker room, but the GCMS defense helped the offense by scoring a safety in the fourth quarter.

Deep in their own territory, the Comets tried to pass, but McNutt brought down Brycen Bartel at the 1-yard line. Two plays later, junior Hayden Workman sacked Bartel again, this time in the end zone for a Falcons safety, setting up the dramatic few minutes before a celebration like nothing GCMS had ever seen before took hold.

GCMS 14, Sterling Newman 8

GCMS 6 0 0 8 —14

SN 8 0 0 0 —8

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

GCMS — Holt 14 pass from Garard (conversion failed)

SN — Gorzny 1 run (run good)

GCMS — McNutt 1 run (conversion failed)

GCMS — Safety