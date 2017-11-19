Ross Royal -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout had two tackles, including one for a loss of yards, for Eureka College in a 47-8 loss in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Kailey Kleinert -- The former PBL volleyball standout had 78 kills, 22 digs and 90 blocks as of Sunday for the University of Indianapolis.
Comments
