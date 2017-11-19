There was a period of time in the National Football League when one of the two conferences dominated the Super Bowl.

From 1984 to 1996, teams in the National Football Conference won 13 consecutive Super Bowls over teams in the American Football Conference, leading some to believe that the NFC Championship Game was, in reality, the NFL's real championship game.

In the 1994 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers faced the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game. The Cowboys defeated the 49ers in the conference championship game in each of the previous seasons en route to defeating the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII by a combined score of 82-30.

"There are few times in your life, I believe, that you can honestly say everything that you've ever worked for has come to this moment right here, right now," former 49ers safety Merton Hanks would later say about the 1994 NFC Championship Game, via the NFL Network program "America's Game."

The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 38-28 in the NFC Championship Game. In Super Bowl XXIX, San Francisco was an 18 1/2-point favorite to defeat the San Diego Chargers, who did not beat the spread as the 49ers won 49-26.

"The battle was won, and now we've got the coronation," former 49ers quarterback Steve Young said. "That's not to make light of the Chargers. That's just how it played out for us."

In the IHSA, football teams in the Heart of Illinois Conference are on a winning streak of their own.

Teams from the HOIC have won the Class 2A state championship in each of the past two years, both against teams from the Sangamo Conference. Deer Creek-Mackinaw defeated Maroa-Forsyth last year and Tri-Valley beat Auburn in 2015.

With its 2A state-title game matchup in DeKalb against Maroa-Forsyth at 1 p.m. Friday, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley has a chance to make it three in a row for the HOIC -- and to continue an even longer trend.

Since Maroa-Forsyth's victory over Westville in the 2006 2A state championship game, teams from more northern regions have won the 2A state title game over more southern opponents in each of the past 10 years.

Pearl City defeated Maroa-Forsyth in 2014, Sterling Newman Central Catholic defeated Staunton in 2013, Aledo Mercer County defeated Belleville Althoff Catholic in 2012, Morrison defeated Casey-Westfield in 2011, SNCC defeated Maroa-Forsyth in 2010, Morrison defated Maroa-Forsyth in 2009, Elmhurst IC Catholic defeated Casey-Westfield in 2008 and Dakota defeated Westville in 2007.

When undefeated GCMS met SNCC, another undefeated team, in the state semifinals last Saturday, some people -- including myself -- may have theorized, and stand by the theory, that whoever won that game would be the favorite to ultimately win the state title.

After all, they are the top two seeds from 2A's North Bracket, while the two semifinalists from the South Bracket -- Maroa-Forsyth and Shelbyville -- each had at least one loss during the regular season.

When the Falcons defeated SNCC 14-8, they got the monkey off their back in multiple ways.

The victory, first of all, gave GCMS its first-ever state appearance in school history. The Falcons made the playoffs in 13 of the past 14 years, with their longest previous postseason run being their semifinal berth in 2009.

Last Saturday's victory also proved that GCMS could both win the close games -- after winning all of its regular-season games by an average margin of 42 points and its first three playoff games by a combined score of 116-27 -- and come from behind.

A 1-yard touchdown run by Mitch McNutt erased an 8-6 fourth-quarter deficit -- only the second deficit GCMS faced all season.

They came from behind against a Sterling Newman Central Catholic team that had an average victory margin of 35.8 points during a regular season in which the Comets' opponents win a combined 47 games.

Like the 49ers against the Cowboys in the 1994 NFC Championship game, GCMS probably won its biggest battle in the semifinals.

While Maroa-Forsyth certainly is in the title game for a reason, and should be able to give GCMS another battle, the Trojans went 8-1 in a regular season in which their opponents had a combined record of 37-44.

While I would caution against the Falcons feeling like Friday's state-tile game is more a coronation than a battle, they have proven that they can be both dominant and resilient.

They have proven that they can pass the ball, run the ball and play defense against the best of the best. That combination should equal a state championship for GCMS.

Predicted score: GCMS 21, Maroa-Forsyth 0