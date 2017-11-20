Championship flight: GCMS head coach Mike Allen, Maroa-Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes discuss Class 2A state football matchup

DEKALB — As the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team has been making its run to the IHSA Class 2A state championship game, the school’s social media pages have used two hashtag phrases in their posts on Facebook and Twitter.

The first hashtag contains the rallying cry “Answer the Call,” which GCMS head coach Mike Allen said was a paraphrasing of a common boxer’s rallying cry of “Answer the Bell.”

“You didn’t have nine or 10 rounds or a scoreboard,” Allen said. “It’s whoever was the last man standing who could answer the ball. I liked that, and the guys liked it. In the weight room, when someone would break a record, they’d look at their buddy and say, ‘Hey, are you going to answer the call?’”

GCMS’s social media channels also used the hashtag #RoyStrong in honor of GCMS superfan Roy Roemer, who died before the Falcons’ first playoff game against Eastland-Pearl City.

Roemer was in the Gibson City-area since the 1960’s as a avid follower of GCMS athletics.

“I think up until this year, maybe he missed three or four practices in my 17 years as coach,” Allen said.

Roemer was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Since then, he still attended games and practices as he fought his cancer. The Thursday before GCMS’s first-round playoff game, the football team went to Roemer’s apartment to sing the school song before he passed away shortly afterwards.

“It has been an emotional season. He was these kids’ biggest supporters from tee ball on up,” Allen said. “He was a big impact on our program and on our lives.”

Before the playoff game, Allen told his players they will have an unseen advantage, with Roy on their side.

“The officials don’t know it, but we’re playing with 12 guys today,” Allen said.

Maroa-Forsyth (12-1) has made its state run with a rallying cry of its own — the acronym WWBB17, which, head coach Josh Jostes says, stands for “we will be back in 2017.”

The Trojans lost last year’s 2A state championship game to Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

“They’ve done their job, and now we’ll see if we have a better ending,” Jostes said.

Dee-Mack’s victory over Maroa-Forsyth in last year’s state championship game marked the second straight year in which a Heart of Illinois Conference team won the 2A state title. Tri-Valley won it in 2015, and the Falcons hope to be the third HOIC team in a row to win it.

“We have a lot of great coaches in the HOIC. They prepare their teams well. It’s a physical conference, and I think that helps us prepare for the playoffs,” Allen said.

“Our conference gets us ready for that physical play. We have a lot of strong friendships in the conference, and I think that’s a benefit, also.”



***

The weight room played a key factor in the Falcons’ state run, Allen said.

“It really started last year after we lost in the second round to Annawan-Wethersfield. The kids dedicated themselves to the weight room. They pushed themselves,” Allen said. “They challenged themselves.”

One of the hardest workers in the weight room, Allen said, was senior running back Mitch McNutt.

“He is a quiet leader most of the time, but he leads by example,” Allen said. “He works as hard as anyone I’ve seen in the weight room. He’s strong. He’s dedicated, and people follow that.”

The hard work has paid off for McNutt, as he has rushed for 1,550 yards and 29 touchdowns on offense and was named to the Illinois Football Coaches Association’s Class 2A All-State team. In last Saturday’s 14-8 win in the state semifinals over Sterling Newman Central Catholic, McNutt rushed 32 times for 111 yards, including the game-winning touchdown.

On defense, McNutt recorded a tackle for a loss of yards that put the ball on Newman’s own 1-yard line, which set up Hayden Workman for his tackle in the end zone for a safety.

“He was in on a lot of plays. He held our team accountable to each other,” Allen said. “In the huddle, he was saying, ‘It’s time to man up.’ He doesn’t say a whole lot, but when he talks, the kids listen.”

Jostes knows that McNutt is not GCMS’s lone run threat. He and Jared Trantina combined for 2,251 yards and 44 touchdowns through the Falcons’ first 12 games.

“They are two studs. On any given day, any one of them can carry the ball and be the standout guy,” Jostes said. “We’re going to have to be very physical and read our keys. We’re going to have to eliminate big plays and make them go out and grind. We can’t let them just go off and break off 70- or 80-yard runs, or it’ll be a really long day.”

The offensive line starts with 270-pound senior Alex Rosenbaum, who has been playing center since his sophomore year and was the team’s long snapper since his freshman year.

“He puts it right where he’s supposed to be,” Allen said. “I think, in three or four years as a long snapper, there were maybe two times where there was a snap that wasn’t perfect. He’s the leader on the offensive line as far as telling guys where to go.”

“Everybody else is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound stud,” Jostes added. “They have a lot of athletes on the field. They have great team speed. Every kid they have can run -- offensive line, defensive line and skill kids. They’re not huge by any means.”

Ben Retherford is GCMS’s starting left tackle.

“Ben had some trouble earlier keeping his footing. He has gotten better at that,” Allen said. “He’s a great edge player.”

Retherford and right guard Connor Wahls are each in their senior seasons.

“Both of those guys have done an outstanding job,” Allen said.

Jared Thompson is GCMS’s left guard.

“We’ve had different guys in there, but Jared has taken charge of that and done a great job,” Allen said.

Hayden Workman has taken over at right tackle.

“He’s a tall, strong kid,” Allen said. “He’s able to seal the edge when we need him to.”

The Falcons’ best blocker, Allen said, is tight end Bryce Barnes, who also has caught 13 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s a big, strong kid he can down block. His down blocks are outstanding,” Allen said. “He’s a multi-dimensional person at that tight-end position.”

Barnes was also named to the 2A all-state team as a defensive end.

He and Ryland Holt, who are basketball players, did not go out for football in the 2016 season.

“Those two guys brought a lot to our team,” Allen said.

Holt has 10 touchdown catches, a school record, and 413 receiving yards.

“Ryland’s had a phenomenal season for us. He’s a big target out there. He goes up and gets the ball. We talked to him (before the season) about coming out and playing football. It’s just going to be like basketball on the football field -- go grab the rebound.”

The two targets are catching passes from Nathan Garard, who has completed 50-of-75 passes for 968 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

“He has come a long way. He had back issues last season, but from week one to now (this season, he has just matured,” Allen said. “He has relaxed. Earlier in the season, he was maybe over-thinking some things.”

It is Garard’s first year as GCMS’s starting quarterback. The previous three years, Keegan Allen, Mike’s son, was under center.

“Having that relationship, you’re able to talk. If I call a play, he’d know what I was calling. It took a while for Nathan and I to get on that same page together, but he has done a phenomenal job throwing the ball,” Allen said. “His throws have been outstanding this year, and he can run the ball. We didn’t run him much earlier in the season, wanting to make sure he was OK with the back. When he runs now, he’s running strong.”

“Their quarterback appears to be a very good athlete,” Jostes added. “He has played well in the games that I’ve seen him in so far, so he’s obviously another piece to that puzzle.”

On defense, the Falcons allowed only 5.1 points per game during the regular season. Only one team scored in the double-digit mark on GCMS during the playoffs.

“Obviously, they are outstanding in the box. They all seem to make plays,” Jostes said. “Our offensive line has a big challenge in front of them.”



***

The Falcons’ offensive stats come with an asterisk, one that is in their favor.

Through the 2017 regular season, GCMS (13-0) outscored its opponents by an average point differential of 42 points per games this season, which allowed its starters to stand on the sidelines in the second half of most of their games.

“We were able to rest a lot of kids in the second half,” Allen said. “During the season, we just played very well. Our defense played solid all year. Our offense put up a lot of points.”

McNutt had 15 carries the whole second half all season while Trantina had 16. Garard did not throw at all in the second half until the playoffs started.

“People, at one time, said these guys need to get stats. Colleges are looking at them, but we have a philosophy -- we’d rather be healthy going into the playoffs, and our kids were, and that has made a big difference,” Allen said.

“A lot of kids got a lot of playing time, and that has made us deeper. Kids have had an opportunity to come in and played well. That was our plan coming into the season. Hopefully, we’ll get control of games and get people in there and keep people fresh, and it has paid off for us so far.”

The rest paid off the Falcons won a fourth-quarter game 24-6 over West Carroll in the second round. GCMS rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit as well last Saturday.

“Their bodies feel good, fresh. Our kids talked about it. They said, ‘Coach, we felt healthy. We felt good in that fourth quarter against West Carroll.’ People questioned whether they would be conditioned to play four quarters,” Allen said. “We put our kids through a lot of situations in practice that maybe we hadn’t seen in games. We put their backs against the wall in practice and made them prepared.”



***

While GCMS was often able to catch its breath, Maroa-Forsyth had some responding to do after a 47-6 loss to Williamsville in week three. Since then, the Trojans have won 10 straight.

“We got pounded. Our kids responded. We challenged them at practice. They got better every week of the season,” Jostes said. “We went back to the basics, and for our kids, that paid dividends.”

“We’re not going to change anything. This is a group that’s very laid-back. They practice hard. We let them have fun. Three years ago, we made that a key. We said we want to have fun. That is one of our goals because we’re never going to get where we want to if the kids aren’t having fun. Maybe we have too much fun at times, but the kids enjoy it. We’re not screaming and hollering at them. It’s not a dictatorship. They make a lot of decisions in our program. They’re laid-back. They know what they have to do.”

In a 20-16 win in the quarterfinals over top-seeded Hamilton/West Hancock, Maroa-Forsyth’s defense shut out its opponent in the second half. The Trojans also shut out Shelbyville in the second half of their 25-14 win in the semifinals.

“I feel like, since the Williamsville game, our kids have been very good,” Jostes said. “Our first-team kids were not giving up a lot of points.”

The Trojans’ offense, meanwhile, put up 42.3 points per game during the regular season.

“They’re definitely the best team we’ve seen on film,” Allen said. “They’re more dimensional than any team we’ve seen as far as the offensive side. Their quarterback and running back have quick feet. Their line gets off the ball quick. On the defensive side, they just swarm to the ball. They’re a big team with a lot of speed. I know they’re well-coached. They have the tradition kids. We watched film on Saturday night and Sunday. They throw so many things at you.”

Ian Benner, the Trojans’ starting quarterback, has thrown for 1,237 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“He is really good. I think he has gotten better every week, and our team has gotten better,” Jostes said.

Deondre Gregory leads Maroa-Forsyth in rushing with 895 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“He’s a player for us. He can play. He has great vision, great balance,” Jostes said. “He’s very physical for a little guy and he catches the ball well out of the backfield. He’s a complete kid.”

Aaron Inda has caught 23 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns for the Trojans.

“He is playing at a very high level for us. He’s a deep threat,” Jostes said. He can stretch the field for us.”

The Trojans’ shotgun, zone-read offense will be a change from Newman’s wishbone offense from last Saturday.

“They have athletes whom they just try to get out in the open field and let them play, so our secondary’s going to have to play a big game for us, and our defensive line is going to have to put pressure on the quarterback to give us a chance,” Allen said. “We’re definitely going to have to score more points than we did last Saturday to have a chance against Maroa’s offense, for sure.”



***

The field conditions will also be a change of pace for the Falcons as they shift from the muddy, wet field conditions at their home field from last Saturday to the FieldTurf at Northern Illinois University.

“Last week we couldn’t get our footing,” Allen said. “We kept trying to run plays toward the grass, and eventually, we’d wear one side out and try to come back the other way and have to go to the mud in the middle.”

The Trojans, meanwhile, play their home games on a FieldTurf surface.

“Their speed just seemed to increase,” Allen said. “Our kids aren’t used to playing on it, so we’re going to have to adjust to that. Hopefully, it makes both teams fast, and we can adjust on the run with that.”

“I don’t know if it helps us at all, but we sure like playing on it,” Jostes added. “Our kids practice on it and play on it every day. We probably take it for granted.”

It will not be the first time this season that GCMS played on a FieldTurf surface. The Falcons did so in a 45-18 win over El Paso-Gridley in week three that included a 50-yard field goal by Ben Freehill.

“I know Ben enjoys the turf. Hopefully, we get that practice time and get a little used to it,” Allen said. “Hopefully we’re going to be able to get to a couple of fields, going to a couple of places, to practice. Our field’s completely torn up. There’s no safe way to practice on our game field without taking a chance of a knee injury or ankle injury.”

After a normal practice routine on Monday and another practice held after school on Tuesday, Allen said his Falcons will hope to get to a turf field to practice at 1 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, they will have a pregame walkthrough before holding a Thanksgiving dinner with the players and families at 6 p.m.

They will get on a bus and depart for DeKalb at 7 p.m. Thursday. GCMS will play the state championship game at 1 p.m. Friday.



***

While the Falcons will make their first-ever state appearance, the Trojans are in the state championship game for the ninth time in their school history. Of those nine appearances, Maroa-Forsyth walked away with the state championship trophy twice.

Jostes said, however, that experience likely not mean much come Friday.

“I’d love to say that. If they can spot us 14 points because of that, it would be great,” Jostes said. “Dee-Mack hadn’t been there before last year, either, and we still spotted them 14 points in the first quarter.”