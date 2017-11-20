IHSA football state championship predictions from the so-called experts

1A: Lena-winslow (13-0) vs. tuscola (13-0), 10 a.m. Friday

2A: Maroa-forsyth (12-1) vs. gcms (13-0), 1 p.m. Friday

3A: Ic catholic (12-1) vs. Pleasant plains (10-3), 4 p.m. Fri.

4A: Morris (11-2) vs. rochester (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday

5A: CHICAGO PHILLIPS (13-0) VS. DUNLAP (13-0), 10 A.M. SAT.

6A: PRAIRIE RIDGE (13-0) VS. NAZARETH (12-1), 1 P.M. SAT.

7A: BATAVIA (12-1) VS. LAKE ZURICH (13-0), 4 P.M. SATURDAY

8A: LINCOLN-WAY EAST (13-0) VS. LOYOLA (12-1), 7 P.M. SAT.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (97-33)

Tuscola

GCMS

IC Catholic

Rochester

Phillips

Prairie Ridge

Lake Zurich

L-W East

After passing what was their toughest test of the season by defeating a Sterling Newman Central Catholic team that was undefeated and went in as a five-time state champion, I find it hard to believe that the Falcons won’t be up for any challenge that Maroa-Forsyth can bring.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (99-31)

Tuscola

GCMS

IC Catholic

Rochester

Dunlap

Prairie Ridge

Lake Zurich

Loyola

Having played on the only other Ford County team that ever made the state title game 33 years ago, I really think GCMS is going to take it all the way, and I’m excited to see it.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (95-35)

Tuscola

GCMS

IC Catholic

Rochester

Phillips

Prairie Ridge

Lake Zurich

Loyola

GCMS cannot be stopped. Here’s to bringing home a state title. (Tuscola too.)

Christine Walsh, The County Star (106-24)

Tuscola

Maroa-Forsyth

IC Catholic

Rochester

Dunlap

Prairie Ridge

Lake Zurich

Lincoln-Way

Tuscola will bring a state title back to Douglas County on Saturday.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (100-30)

Tuscola

Maroa-Forsyth

IC Catholic

Rochester

Dunlap

Nazareth

Lake Zurich

Lincoln-Way

My 1A and 2A brackets were a mess, but at least I’m about to get my 3A champ correct and 4A title game was spot on. I picked against GCMS last week and they proved me wrong. Time to do it again.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (109-21)

Tuscola

Maroa-Forsyth

IC Catholic

Rochester

Phillips

Prairie Ridge

Lake Zurich

Loyola

A lot of familiar names among this year’s state championship contenders — especially when narrowed down to the predicted winners. While IC Catholic, Rochester and Prairie Ridge go for repeats, former champs Tuscola 2009), Maroa-Forsyth (2012), Phillips (2015), Lake Zurich (2007) and Loyola Academy (2015) try to add to their more recent title.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (107-23)

Tuscola

GCMS

IC Catholic

Rochester

Phillips

Prairie Ridge

Lake Zurich

Loyola

How cool is it that two area teams are still in the mix for the state title? It would be even sweeter if their die-hard fan bases would only have to travel to Champaign instead of DeKalb, but they’ll both celebrate a state championship on Friday.