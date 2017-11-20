IHSA football state championship predictions from the so-called experts

1A: Lena-winslow (13-0) vs. tuscola (13-0), 10 a.m. Friday
2A: Maroa-forsyth (12-1) vs. gcms (13-0), 1 p.m. Friday
3A: Ic catholic (12-1) vs. Pleasant plains (10-3), 4 p.m. Fri.
4A: Morris (11-2) vs. rochester (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday
5A: CHICAGO PHILLIPS (13-0) VS. DUNLAP (13-0), 10 A.M. SAT.
6A: PRAIRIE RIDGE (13-0) VS. NAZARETH (12-1), 1 P.M. SAT.
7A: BATAVIA (12-1) VS. LAKE ZURICH (13-0), 4 P.M. SATURDAY
8A: LINCOLN-WAY EAST (13-0) VS. LOYOLA (12-1), 7 P.M. SAT.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (97-33)
Tuscola
GCMS
IC Catholic
Rochester
Phillips
Prairie Ridge
Lake Zurich
L-W East
After passing what was their toughest test of the season by defeating a Sterling Newman Central Catholic team that was undefeated and went in as a five-time state champion, I find it hard to believe that the Falcons won’t be up for any challenge that Maroa-Forsyth can bring.
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (99-31)
Tuscola
GCMS
IC Catholic
Rochester
Dunlap
Prairie Ridge
Lake Zurich
Loyola
Having played on the only other Ford County team that ever made the state title game 33 years ago, I really think GCMS is going to take it all the way, and I’m excited to see it.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (95-35)
Tuscola
GCMS
IC Catholic
Rochester
Phillips
Prairie Ridge
Lake Zurich
Loyola
GCMS cannot be stopped. Here’s to bringing home a state title. (Tuscola too.)
Christine Walsh, The County Star (106-24)
Tuscola
Maroa-Forsyth
IC Catholic
Rochester
Dunlap
Prairie Ridge
Lake Zurich
Lincoln-Way
Tuscola will bring a state title back to Douglas County on Saturday.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (100-30)
Tuscola
Maroa-Forsyth
IC Catholic
Rochester
Dunlap
Nazareth
Lake Zurich
Lincoln-Way
My 1A and 2A brackets were a mess, but at least I’m about to get my 3A champ correct and 4A title game was spot on. I picked against GCMS last week and they proved me wrong. Time to do it again.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (109-21)
Tuscola
Maroa-Forsyth
IC Catholic
Rochester
Phillips
Prairie Ridge
Lake Zurich
Loyola
A lot of familiar names among this year’s state championship contenders — especially when narrowed down to the predicted winners. While IC Catholic, Rochester and Prairie Ridge go for repeats, former champs Tuscola 2009), Maroa-Forsyth (2012), Phillips (2015), Lake Zurich (2007) and Loyola Academy (2015) try to add to their more recent title.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (107-23)
Tuscola
GCMS
IC Catholic
Rochester
Phillips
Prairie Ridge
Lake Zurich
Loyola
How cool is it that two area teams are still in the mix for the state title? It would be even sweeter if their die-hard fan bases would only have to travel to Champaign instead of DeKalb, but they’ll both celebrate a state championship on Friday.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.