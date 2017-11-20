Ryan's View: For GCMS, defense will be key in championship game

GIBSON CITY — When discussing GCMS football this year, it’s impossible to do so without Mitch McNutt and the Falcons offense highlighting the conversation.

The senior running back is averaging nearly 10 yards per carry this season on his way to 1,550 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns. And, against the stiffest of competition when he was needed the most during last Saturday’s game, McNutt soared.

Through the air, junior quarterback Nathan Garard has completed two-thirds of his passes (50 for 75) for 968 yards and 15 touchdowns. Classmate Ryland Holt has caught 16 of those passes for 413 yards and 10 scores, a new GCMS record.

That being said, for the Falcons (13-0) to beat Maroa-Forsyth (12-1) on Friday and win the school’s first state championship, it’s defensive coordinator Chad Augspurger’s top-ranked defense that has to own the game.

Unlike any other opponent this season, the Trojans excel in the passing game. In last week’s 25-14 semifinal win over Shelbyville, Maroa-Forsyth sophomore quarterback Ian Benner threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns (and added 46 rushing yards).

And, everyone in the state knows what sort of conditions Benner was working with to earn those numbers.

In addition to Benner, the Trojans have similar production as GCMS from their top runner Deondre Gregory. Like McNutt, Gregory has 29 rushing touchdowns and more than 1,600 yards on the ground.

The quick answer is that the GCMS defense, led by senior captain and middle linebacker Luke Freehill, is more than ready, giving up only 81 points all season (6.2 per game). Plus, the Falcons are coming off of a performance in which they held Sterling Newman’s Easton Bianchi, one of the top rushers in the state, to only 46 yards on 11 carries.

Upon closer examination of the season and how those 81 points were scored on GCMS, it’s easy to feel confident that this year’s Falcons defense is more than up to the task of stopping whatever Maroa-Forsyth throws at them on Friday.

Before Saturday’s kickoff, GCMS athletic trainer Tyler Brucker asked me how many points the starting defensive unit has allowed. Like many other fans, Brucker is very impressed by the Falcons defenders, and his question got me thinking.

So, let’s recap how those 81 points were scored this season to paint a better picture of just how good this defense is.

GCMS shut out four of its nine regular season opponents, including LeRoy, Tremont, Ridgeview/Lexington, and Heyworth. In weeks 2 and 8 against Fisher and Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland, respectively, the Falcons back-ups surrendered fourth quarter touchdowns in both games.

That means that during six of the nine regular season games, the starting defense gave up nothing.

Besides this past Saturday, the Falcons have only trailed in one other game this season — week 1 against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. The seven points the Panthers scored came through the air, as Will Pound connected with Mason Ecker for a 49-yard strike.

In week 3 against El Paso-Gridley, GCMS allowed the most points so far this season, as the Titans scored 12 points in the first half, one score through the air, and another six in the third quarter. In the quarterfinal re-match, the Falcons first-team unit put up another goose egg, even though EPG eventually scored on the reserves in the fourth quarter.

The only other regular season game in which the Falcons starting unit gave up points was a third-quarter touchdown by Eureka on a 13-yard pass from Jake Bachman to Alex Brittain.

In the three other postseason games, GCMS yielded only one score to each opponent, and one of those touchdowns was on a kick return, so those points can not be pinned on the defense.

For those counting at home, the grand total of points allowed by the Falcons starting defense is 52. That rounds out to exactly four points per game.

While McNutt, along with Garard and Holt, will get plenty of well-deserved praise and attention for their work on the attack through 13 games, it is the GCMS defense that will be the deciding factor in Friday’s state championship game.