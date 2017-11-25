'The call has been answered': A few excerpts from the GCMS football team's state championship victory rally

GCMS head coach Mike Allen

"Looking up into the stands and seeing our crowd, it was amazing. It was truly a blessing to see how many people followed us out there and cheered us on. These guys have worked very hard. Our cheerleaders are phenomenal. Most of the time, they practice longer than we do. They've done a great job."

Mike Allen on Friday's victory parade on Sangamon Avenue:

"That's something I will never forget. There were a lot of people downtown last night, a lot of former players. They laid the foundation, and we want to say thank you to you. You do an excellent and are great role models for these younger players."

Defensive coordinator Chad Augspurger

"I was fortunate enough to win a state championship as a player when I was in high school. I've had a number of people ask, 'Is it better as a coach or as a player?' They're equally very special. There's definitely a difference, but if there's one thing I'll tell these guys, it's that 20 years from now, you're not going to remember much from this game, but you will definitely remember the bonds you shared and the experience.

"You'll have a bunch of memories, and you'll carry them with you. We talked about taking it all in. You'll definitely remember that bus ride coming into town and the bonds and the friendships that you formed. That's something that can never be taken away from you."

Mike Allen

"(Chris) Garard, thank you for all you did this past week and this season. You made my job easier. To the school, the district, the administrators and school board, thank you very much. These kids truly appreciate it."

Mike Allen on the GCMS football team departure for DeKalb at 7 p.m. Thursday, on the eve of Friday's game.

"We were able to go up the night before and get a good night's rest. Maroa had to drive three hours on a bus and get off that bus (on Friday morning). We were fresh and ready to play, and that showed in the fourth quarter."

GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard

On senior Mitch McNutt's reluctance to say a few words at Saturday's rally:

"He does his talking on the field."

GCMS senior Alex Rosenbaum

"I would like to thank you guys for supporting us these last 14 games. We've got the best fans and best student section in the entire state of Illinois. The call has been answered."

GCMS senior Brooks Schmitt

"Thank you guys for coming out and coming to that semifinal game in that terrible weather. Thank you. You've been supporting us all season. All I have to say is thanks."

GCMS senior Luke Freehill

"I've got a joke for you."

Mike Allen

"You might want to sit down. It takes a while."

Luke Freehill

"There's a team of big animals, and they're playing a team of small animals. At the half, the small animals were losing 72-0, so the small animals are in the locker room and are all down and sad. They're all like, 'I don't want to play. We're going to lose. We won't come back.'

"But then there's a centipede, and he's saying, 'Don't worry, guys. We're going to win this game.' So he gets them all riled up and ready to go. They come out, and their kicker wasn't back, and they've got to kick the ball. So (the centipede) goes up there, gets ready, and kicks it to the back of the end zone. It's a touchback.

"So the small animals are on defense. (The big animals') big old bear at quarterback steps up, and he says, 'I'm going to throw the ball to the giraffe,' so he gets ready, snaps the ball, drops back and gets sacked for a 4-yard loss. Their coach is looking around and asking, 'Who was that?' The offensive coordinator says, 'I think it was the centipede.'

"On second down, the quarterback says, 'Shake it off. You've got it. I'm going to give the ball to the cheetah.' He snaps the ball, gives it to the cheetah, (and he gets tackled for a) 2-yard loss. The coach says, 'Who was that?' The offensive coordinator says, 'I think it was the centipede.' The quarterback says, 'We've got to give it to the black panther.' So he snaps the ball, and the black panther is tackled for a 4-yard loss. It was the centipede.

"So they punt the ball, and (small animals) score 72 points, and they've got four seconds left in the fourth quarter, and the ball on the 4-yard line. Coach Jim Harbaugh says, 'I think we should give it to the centipede. You ready, centipede.' (The centipede says), 'Yeah.' The centipiede went in the end zone and scored, and (the small animals win the game).

"Then Jim Harbaugh goes to the centipede after the game and says, 'Centipede, great second half, my man. Where were you in the first half.' (The centipede says), 'Oh, coach, I was getting my ankles taped.'"

Chris Garard

"The weather we have today, as well as yesterday, was fantastic. I think somebody was smiling on us."