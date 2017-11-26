So-called experts' final records for 2017 season

CHAMPAIGN -- Andrew Rosten of the Ford County Record and Tom Meents of Maximum Destruction finished the 2017 so-called experts' football season in a tie.

Both Rosten and Meents had records of 103-35, as did Zack Carpenter of the Rantoul Press.

Scott Richey of The News-Gazette won the contest with a record of 113-25 while Matt Daniels, also of The News-Gazette, finished seond with a record of 112-26.

Christine Walsh of The County Star and Nora Maberry-Daniels of The Leader finished with records of 110-28 and 100-38, respectively.