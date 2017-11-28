2017 All-SVC football team revealed

ALL-SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Quarterbacks -- Brendan Fletcher, Watseka; Kobey Mazur, Momence.
Running backs -- Kollin Krumwiede, Clifton Central; Logan Graham, Dwight; Justin McTaggart, Watseka.
Wide receivers -- Lamar Lillard, Momence; Mason Ecker, PBL; Blake Castonguay, Watseka.
Tight ends -- Chris Bement, Dwight; Brody Gonzalez, Momence.
Offensive linemen -- Justin Coggins, Clifton Central; Jaxson Coplea, PBL; Declan Alexander, Clifton Central; Tim Wright, Watseka; Keegan Lantz, PBL.
Punter -- Jaden Downs, Watseka.
Defensive linemen -- Alex Pippin, PBL; Brandon Scott, PBL; Robby Love, Clifton Central.
Defensive ends -- Jason Bargy, Momence; Austin Boudreau, Clifton Central.
Linebackers -- Justin Coggins, Clifton Central; Dylan Polson, PBL; Brody Gonzalez, Momence; Nolan Ahlden, Iroquois West; Jacob Smith, Clifton Central; Joey Jaskula, Watseka.
Defensive backs -- Adrian Pace, Clifton Central; Brendan Fletcher, Watseka; Keaton Krumwiede, PBL; Kollin Krumwiede, Clifton Central.
Kicker -- Keyn Humes, PBL.
SPECIAL MENTION
Quarterback -- Andrew Boudreau, Clifton Central.
Running backs -- Jacob Smith, Clifton Central; Brody Derflinger, South Newton; T.J. Jones, PBL; Drake Schrodt, PBL.
Wide receivers -- Jaden Downs, Watseka; Lamarius Lillard, Momence.
Tight end -- Austin Boudreau, Clifton Central.
Offensive linemen -- Tyler James, Clifton Central; Thomas MacDonald, Iroquois West; Austin Potter, PBL; Dakota Schroeder, Watseka.
Punters -- John Henrichs, Iroquois West; Brody Derflinger, South Newton.
Defensive linemen -- Dalton Thomas, Watseka; Jake Rich, PBL.
Defensive ends -- Drew Hagen, Watseka; Jaxson Coplea, PBL.
Linebackers -- Logan Graham, Dwight; Ben McClure, PBL.
Defensive backs -- Andrew Boudreau, Clifton Central; Brody Derflinger, South Newton; Blake Castonguay, Watseka; Dakota Wahl, Dwight; Lamar Lillard, Momence.
Kicker -- Steven Ortiz, Momence.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Connor Prairie, Clifton Central; Morgan Fritz, Dwight; Austin Renehan, Iroquois West; Jalen Williams, Momence; Dalton Busboom, PBL; Levi Sample, South Newton; Trenton Davis, Watseka.
