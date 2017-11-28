GCMS football final season stat leaders

GCMS FOOTBALL SEASON STAT LEADERS
RUSHING
Name Car.-yds-TDs.
Mitch McNutt 190-1,693-32
Jared Trantina 133-962-15
Brooks Schmitt 29-314-5
Nathan Garard 36-260-5
Daniel Jones 34-158-1
Lance Livingston 26-122-1
TOTALS 545-3,935-65
PASSING
Name Comp.-yds.-TDs
TOTALS 54-1,044-16
RECEIVING
Name Cat.-yds.-TDs
Ryland Holt 18-431-10
Bryce Barnes 15-344-4
TACKLES
Name Tack.-Ast.-TFL-Sacks
Luke Freehill 76-47-11-2
Josh Bleich 60-42-21-5
Bryce Barnes 55-31-33-7
Jared Trantina 41-27-6-2
Lane Short 32-27-1-0
Austin Spiller 48-6-1
Mitch McNutt 39-12-6
Brooks Schmitt 21-34-0-0
Connor Wahls 23-22-7-1
Jakob Dunham 21-7-4-2
TOTALS 526-372-118-28
FORCED FUMBLES
Name FF
Jakob Dunham 3
Bryce Barnes 2
TOTALS 11
FUMBLE RECOVERIES
Name FR
Josh Bleich 4
Jared Trantina 4
TOTALS 15
INTERCEPTIONS
Name INTs
Brooks Schmitt 3
Austin Spiller 2
TOTALS 10
PASS BREAKUPS
Name PBRs
Lane Short 8
Jared Trantina 5
Josh Bleich 3
Mitch McNutt 3
Brooks Schmitt 3
Luke Freehill 2
TOTALS 28
Comments
