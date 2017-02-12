All-HOIC football team revealed

ALL-HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE TEAMS
First-team offense
Quarterback -- Cam Grandy*, Fieldcrest; Jake Bachman, Eureka.
Running backs -- Mitch McNutt*, GCMS; Zach Woodring*, Tri-Valley; Ryne Faulk, El Paso-Gridley.
Offensive line -- Hunter Mull*, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Alex Rosenbaum*, GCMS; Cameron Elam*, Tri-Valley; Cody Steiner*, Tri-Valley; Corbin Heiken, El Paso-Gridley.
Tight ends -- Dawson Jones, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Alex Brittian, Eureka; Tom Dolan, Tri-Valley.
Wide receivers -- Derek May*, Fieldcrest; Ryland Holt*, GCMS; Matt Schultz, Heyworth.
Kickers -- Ben Freehill*, GCMS.
First-team defense
Linebackers -- Preston Stahl*, Eureka; Jared Trantina, GCMS; Brock Ward, Tri-Valley; Tom Dolan, Tri-Valley.
Defensive line -- Hunter Mull*, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Cameron Elam*, Tri-Valley; Bryce Barnes, GCMS; Josh Bleich, GCMS; Cody Steiner, Tri-Valley.
Defensive back -- Jake Bachman*, Eureka; Levi Scheuermann, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Brooks Schmitt, GCMS; Mason Cagley, Tri-Valley.
* -- unanimous
Second-team offense
Quarterbacks -- Levi Scheuerman, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Kade Thomas, Fisher.
Running backs -- Connor Craig, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Tylor Thompson, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Jaden Jones-Watkins, Fisher; Jared Trantina, GCMS.
Offensive line -- Trever Neal, El Paso-Gridley; Derek Brown, Eureka; Andrew Zook, Fisher; Hunter Wilkins, LeRoy; Jacob Bair, Tri-Valley.
Wide receivers -- Mike Morse, Fieldcrest; Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Fieldcrest; Brandon Henson, Fisher; Andrew Sims, Heyworth.
Kickers -- Austin Schrock, Eureka.
Second-team defense
Linebackers -- Caleb Scott, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Ryne Faulk, El Paso-Gridley; Jacob Horsch, Fisher; Luke Freehill, GCMS.
Defensive line -- Matt Switzer, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Corbin Heiken, El Paso-Gridley; Allen McClean, Eureka; Cam Sublon, Fisher; Dylan Woolridge, LeRoy.
Defensive back -- Cam Grandy, Fieldcrest; Matt Schultz, Heyworth; Will White, Ridgeview/Lexington; Cole Maxedon, Tri-Valley.
Offensive honorable mention
Hunter Garretson, El Paso-Gridley; Allen McClean, Eureka; Mason Faulk, Fieldcrest; Nick Harness, Fisher; Jarrin Landrus, El Paso-Gridley; Nathan Garard, GCMS.
Defensive honorable mention
Dylan Reeves, El Paso-Gridley; Tanner Gladson, Eureka; Tyler McKay, Fieldcrest; Josh Hardman, Ridgeview/Lexington; Drew Gilbert, El Paso-Gridley; Zach Moritz, Fieldcrest; Jacob Payne, LeRoy; Caden Slack, Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Shane Robinson, Eureka; Will Delaney, Fisher; Nate Nguyen, Tremont.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.