PBL football players named to academic all-state team

PAXTON -- Jaxson Coplea, Brandon Scott and Keegan Lantz of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team were named to the Illinois HIgh School Football Coaches Association's Class 3A All-State Academic Team for the 2017 season.

To qualify for the team, a player must meet the following requirements:

-- Be a member of a varsity team

-- Be selected as a first-team all-conference player

-- Have a current cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 system or a 4.5 on a 5.0 system.