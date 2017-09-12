PBL football players named to academic all-state team

PAXTON -- Jaxson Coplea, Brandon Scott and Keegan Lantz of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team were named to the Illinois HIgh School Football Coaches Association's Class 3A All-State Academic Team for the 2017 season.
To qualify for the team, a player must meet the following requirements:
-- Be a member of a varsity team
-- Be selected as a first-team all-conference player
-- Have a current cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 system or a 4.5 on a 5.0 system.
