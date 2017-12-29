Former Paxton High School football coach selected for hall of fame

PAXTON -- Clint Forsyth, a former head coach at Paxton High School, has been selected for the Illinois HIgh School Football Coaches Association's 2018 Hall of Fame Class.

As PHS's head football coach from 1979-1989 (according to records from the IHSA's website), Forsyth posted a record of 62-45, including an 11-2 record and state championship game appearance in 1984.

Joining Forsyth in the hall of fame class are Dan Sharp (Joliet Catholic Academy), Dan Sharp (Minooka), John Jackson (Plainfield Central), Dennis Bundy (Lincoln-Way), Dan Appino (Rockford Boylan, Rockford Auburn), John Bothe (Oregon), Dave DeJaegher (Rock Island Alleman), Barry Diest (Staunton), J. Randy Hofman (Richmond-Burton), Ron Muhitch (Wheaton Warrenville South), Bob Pieper (Crete-Monee, Glenbrook North), Rich Thompson (Concord Triopia) and Cully Welter (Aledo, Ridgeview, Monticello) and assistants Jim Hughes (Genoa-Kingston), Len Onken (Chatham Glenwood) and Paul Thomason (Batavia).

The ceremony will be held April 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign.