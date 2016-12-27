GCMS girls basketball loses two in Monticello Holiday Hoopla

Tuscola 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17. Emma Henderson made seven field goals and scored 16 points to pace the Warriors to victory. Natalie Bates added 10 points for Tuscola. Makenzi Bielfeldt led the Falcons with six points while Claire Retherford added five points, Megan Moody and Maci Bielfeldt each had two points and Kayla McCreary and Autumn Carter each had one point.

Stark County 41, GCMS 25. Sophomore center Claire Retherford scored 12 points and had four blocks in a losing cause for the Falcons. Megan Moody added seven points while Makenzi Bielfeldt, Maci Bielfeldt and Abby Spiller each contributed two points.

Tuscola 40, GCMS 17

TUSCOLA

Bates 10, L. Russo 8, Watson 2, Henderson 16, C. Russo 4. Total 40.

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Retherford 5, Mak. Bielfeldt 6, McCreary 1, Carter 1, Moody 2, M. Bielfeldt 2. Total 17.

Tuscola 11 9 12 8 —40

GCMS 8 0 7 2 —17

Three-Pointers: Tuscola 2 (Henderson).

Stark County 41, GCMS 25

GCMS 8 6 2 9 —25

Stark Co. 7 8 11 15 —41

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Retherford 12, Mak. Bielfeldt 2, Moody 7, M. Bielfeldt 2, Spiller 2. Total 25.

STARK COUNTY

Endress 2, Molin 9, Rumbold 2, Stotler 4, Downing 2, Wages 4, Wisnefski 3, Ehnle 15. Total 41.