PBL girls basketball loses 61-44 to Ridgeview in Monticello Holiday Hoopla

MONTICELLO – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team opened up its run through the Monticello Holiday Hoopla with a Tuesday matchup against an undefeated Ridgeview team that was ranked No. 2 by The News-Gazette this week.

The Panthers were outscored by the Mustangs 11-8 as Liberty Jamison scored six points while Mackenzie Bruns added eight points. In the second quarter, PBL outscored Ridgeview 18-14 to take a 26-25 halftime lead.

Ariana Gentzler scored eight points in the second quarter for the Panthers (7-6) while Madi Peden had four points and Bruns and Madison Grohler each had three points.

In the third quarter, Ridgeview (14-0) outscored PBL 10-3 as Gentzler had two points while Cassidi Nuckols added a free throw. In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Panthers 26-15 as Jamison made three 3-pointers while Peden had three points, Nuckols had two points and Gentzler added a free throw.

Jamison and Gentzler each finished the game in double figures with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Peden added seven points, Bruns had five points and Nuckols had three points.

For Ridgeview, Jordayn Talley led in scoring with 24 points.

Ridgeview 61, PBL 44

PBL 8 18 3 15 -- 44

RID 11 14 10 26 -- 61

Ridgeview (14-0)

Stacia Landry 4-1-9, Jordyn Talley 9-5-24, Hannah Hamilton 1-0-2, Ali Coley 1-2-4, Mya Tinsley 3-0-6, J. Ballenger 0-1-1, Carley Zimmerman 1-1-3, Grace Ward 2-2-6, River Rosales 1-0-2, Kelly Jones 1-2-4. Totals 23-14-61.

PBL (7-6)

Liberty Jamison 6-0-15, Mackenzie Bruns 1-3-5, Madi Peden 2-3-7, Valeree Johnson 0-0-0, Ariana Gentzler 4-3-11, Madison Grohler 1-0-3, Emma Fleming 0-0-0, Cassidi Nuckols 1-1-3. Totals 15-10-44.

3-pointers – PBL 4 (Jamison 3, Grohler). Ridgeview (Talley).