Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Girls' Basketball

GCMS girls basketball loses to Monticello in Holiday Hoopla

Thu, 12/29/2016 - 6:05am | The Ford County Record
Image Gallery:
GCMS girls basketball vs. Monticello
GCMS girls basketball vs. Monticello
» more
Photo by: Ryan Ferguson/Ford County Record correspondent
GCMS’s Courtney Burton, right, fights for a loose ball during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Monticello.

Monticello 56, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16. The Sages’ Marissa McPike scored more points than the entire GCMS team, finishing with 17. Emily Edmondson had seven points for Monticello.

Hannah Hathaway had six points for GCMS while Megan Moody and Maci Bielfeldt each had four points and Makenzi Bielfeldt had two points.

Monticello 56, GCMS 16

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Mak. Bielfeldt 2, Hathaway 6, Tompkins 0, Moody 4, M. Bielfeldt 4. Total 16.

MONTICELLO

Edmondson 7, Clark 2, Myers 7, McCall 5, McPike 17, Taylor 3, Reeder 4, Wilson 6, Lockmiller 5. Total 56.

GCMS                   3    3    6   4  —16

Monticello          12 18 14 12 —56

Three-Pointers: GCMS 1 (Hathaway); Monticello 1 (McPike).

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments