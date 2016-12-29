GCMS girls basketball loses to Monticello in Holiday Hoopla

GCMS’s Courtney Burton, right, fights for a loose ball during Wednesday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla game against Monticello.

Monticello 56, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16. The Sages’ Marissa McPike scored more points than the entire GCMS team, finishing with 17. Emily Edmondson had seven points for Monticello.

Hannah Hathaway had six points for GCMS while Megan Moody and Maci Bielfeldt each had four points and Makenzi Bielfeldt had two points.

Monticello 56, GCMS 16

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Mak. Bielfeldt 2, Hathaway 6, Tompkins 0, Moody 4, M. Bielfeldt 4. Total 16.

MONTICELLO

Edmondson 7, Clark 2, Myers 7, McCall 5, McPike 17, Taylor 3, Reeder 4, Wilson 6, Lockmiller 5. Total 56.

GCMS 3 3 6 4 —16

Monticello 12 18 14 12 —56

Three-Pointers: GCMS 1 (Hathaway); Monticello 1 (McPike).