GCMS girls basketball loses to Monticello in Holiday Hoopla

Monticello 56, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16. The Sages’ Marissa McPike scored more points than the entire GCMS team, finishing with 17. Emily Edmondson had seven points for Monticello.
Hannah Hathaway had six points for GCMS while Megan Moody and Maci Bielfeldt each had four points and Makenzi Bielfeldt had two points.
Monticello 56, GCMS 16
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Mak. Bielfeldt 2, Hathaway 6, Tompkins 0, Moody 4, M. Bielfeldt 4. Total 16.
MONTICELLO
Edmondson 7, Clark 2, Myers 7, McCall 5, McPike 17, Taylor 3, Reeder 4, Wilson 6, Lockmiller 5. Total 56.
GCMS 3 3 6 4 —16
Monticello 12 18 14 12 —56
Three-Pointers: GCMS 1 (Hathaway); Monticello 1 (McPike).
