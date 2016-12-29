PBL girls basketball defeats Neoga, Argenta-Oreana in Monticello Holiday Hoopla

MONTICELLO – In its third game in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team took an early lead and never looked back in a 58-27 victory Wednesday over Neoga.

“I'm really happy with how they played tonight,” PBL head coach Rachel Hurliman said. “This was probably the first game where we played all four quarters. We were disciplined. We controlled the tempo. We controlled our turnovers tonight. We did a good job of boxing out. We did a lot of the little things. I was really proud of them for that.”

Cassidi Nuckols stole the ball and raced toward a fastbreak layup before Liberty Jamison made two free throws with 6:48 left in the first quarter to give PBL a 4-0 lead. After Neoga’s Blair Banning tallied a bucket, Nuckols scored again before Madison Grohler made a free throw with 4:57 remaining in the opening quarter to extend the Panthers’ lead to 7-2.

The Indians’ Olivia Titus made a 3-pointer before PBL responded with a 7-0 run as Jamison made two free throws and Valeree Johnson drained a 3-pointer with 3:56 left in the first quarter and Jamison made a basket to extend the Panthers’ lead to 14-5.

After Jaycie Roy and Banning each made a field goal to cut Neoga’s deficit to 14-9, the team would be shut out by PBL’s defense for the rest of the quarter and the first 5:29 of the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Panthers would score 13 consecutive points as Nuckols made a field goal and Johnson sank another 3-pointer to extend PBL’s lead to 19-9 going into the second quarter.

Another Jamison bucket initiated the second-quarter scoring for the Panthers before Johnson scored while being fouled with 4:29 remaining in the second quarter. Grohler rebounded Johnson’s missed free throw and scored on the putback before Madi Peden scored to extend PBL’s lead to 27-9.

Two free throws by Banning ended Neoga’s scoring drought with 2:31 left in the second quarter. Grohler added another basket with 2:21 remaining in the first half before the Indians’ Olivia Titus tallied her team’s first and only field goal of the second quarter via 3-pointer with about two minutes left in the quarter.

A basket by Emma Fleming and a free throw by Peden with 3.9 seconds left in the second quarter gave PBL a 32-14 lead going into halftime.

“We really held them. We played really tight defense,” Hurliman said. “I'm really proud of how those girls communicated and rotated. (Jaycie Roy) was their best player, and we really controlled her and made it very hard for her. Madi (Peden) and Mackenzie (Bruns) did a great job of that.”

The Panthers started the third quarter with a 7-0 run as Mackenzie Bruns made a free throw with 7:08 left in the quarter, Nuckols and Jamison each made a basket and Grohler scored on a Nuckols assist to extend PBL’s lead to 39-14.

Neoga’s Mary Hill made a free throw ended the run with a free throw with 5:10 left in the third quarter before Fleming made a basket and Ariana Gentzler made two free throws to extend PBL’s lead to 43-15 with 3:55 left in the third quarter. The Indians’ Rachel Ewing made a basket before Nuckols tallied a bucket and Emily Adwell converted on two foul-shot opportunities to make the score 47-17 with 1:16 left in the third quarter.

Roy made a basket before Peden had two free throws with 52.6 seconds left in the third quarter to make the score 49-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Nuckols made two baskets and Bruns added a field goal to extend PBL’s lead to 55-19 before Titus made a 3-pointer and Halle Ramert tallied a free throw with 4:49 left in the game. Fleming made a basket and Peden drained a free throw with 2:39 remaining to extend the Panthers’ lead to 58-23.

Neoga’ Taylor Lee made two buckets to conclude the scoring at 58-27.

Nuckols finished the game leading the Panthers in scoring with 14 points while Jamison also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Johnson had eight points while Grohler had seven points and Fleming and Peden each had six points, respectively. Bruns had three points while Adwell and Gentzler each added two points.

“We did a good job of passing the ball around and sharing it and hitting the open shots — just those little things,” Hurliman said. “We had some ball movement and ball fakes and drove the basket well.”

The Panthers will face Tuscola in the Holiday Hoopla’s third-place game at 4 p.m. Thursday.

“Tuscola's another really good team. They're very aggressive. They move it up and down the floor, so it should be a fun game tomorrow.”

PBL 46, Argenta-Oreana 32. Junior guard Liberty Jamison and sophomore guard Madi Peden each scored 12 points for the Panthers in their opening contest of the day, with freshman guard Mackenzie Bruns adding eight points.

The Panthers started the game with a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter as Jamison drained three 3-pointers en route to 10 opening-quarter points while Bruns, Madison Grohler and Emma Fleming each scored two points and Ariana Gentzler added a free throw.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored the Bombers 17-7 as Peden made two 3-pointers and four free throws while Bruns had four points, Gentzler had two points and Cassidi Nuckols had a foul shot.

Peden, Gentzler and Nuckols each had two points in the third quarter and Jamison, Bruns and Fleming each scored two points in the fourth quarter.

Gentzler finished the game with five points, Fleming had four points, Nuckols had three points and Grohler had two points.

PBL 46, Argenta-Oreana 32

ARGENTA-OREANA

Tara Grider 0-1-1, Camilyn Newbanks 3-2-8, Lydia Hays 1-1-4, Katelyn Buhlig 3-1-7, Madelyn Tipsword 1-1-3, Audrey Volle 1-0-2, Maggie Millington 1-0-2, Hadley Pruitt 0-2-2, Williams 1-1-3. Totals 11-9-32.

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Liberty Jamison 4-1-12, Anne Rutledge 0-0-0, Allie Hitz 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 3-2-8, Madi Peden 3-4-12, Ariana Gentzler 2-1-5, Madison Grohler 1-0-2, Emma Fleming 2-0-4, Cassidi Nuckols 1-1-3. Total 16-9-46.

A-O 10 7 7 8 —32

PBL 17 17 6 6 —46

Three-Pointers: A-O 1 (Hays); PBL 5 (Jamison 3, Peden 2).

PBL 58, Neoga 27

PBL 19 13 17 9 -- 58

NEO 9 5 5 8 -- 27

PBL (9-6)

Liberty Jamison 3-4-10, Anne Rutledge 0-0-0, Allie Hitz 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 1-1-3, Madi Peden 1-4-6, Valeree Johnson 3-2-8, Kirra Lantz 0-0-0, Emily Adwell 0-2-2, Madison Grohler 3-1-7, Emma Fleming 3-0-6, Cassidi Nuckols 7-0-14, Katie Pierce 0-0-0. Totals 21-14-58.

Neoga

Heather Kistner 0-0-0, Rachel Ewing 1-0-2, Taylor Lee 2-0-4, Olivia Titus 3-0-9, Jaycie Roy 2-0-4, Blair Banning 2-2-6, Mary Hill 0-1-1, Andrea Estay 0-0-0, Lydia Gentry 0-0-0, Kelsey Partlow 0-0-0, Elizabeth Titus 0-0-0, Halle Ramert 0-1-1. Totals 10-4-27.

3-pointers – PBL 2 (Johnson 2). Neoga 3 (Titus 3).