GCMS girls basketball defeats Argenta-Oreana in seventh-place game of Monticello Holiday Hoopla

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40, Argenta-Oreana 20. Claire Retherford scored 12 points and Abby Spiller cleared seven rebounds as GCMS (6-10) doubled the score on the Bombers (0-12) in the seventh-place game.

Maci Bielfeldt scored nine points while Megan Moody had seven points, Courtney Burton had four points, Emily Clinton and Makenzi Bielfeldt each had three points and Hannah Hathaway had two points.

A-O was led by Maggie Millington with eight points.

GCMS 40, Argenta-Oreana 20

ARGENTA-OREANA

Newbanks 7, Hays 3, Buhlig 0, Tipsword 0, Millington 8, Pruitt 0, Williams 2. Total 20.

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Retherford 12, Mak. Bielfeldt 3, Hathaway 2, Moody 7, Clinton 3, Burton 4, Patel 0, Mac. Bielfeldt 9. Total 40.

A-O 8 4 2 6 —20

GCMS 6 10 16 8 —40

Three-pointers: A-O 2 (Hays, Newbanks).

All-Tournament Team

Tatum McCall (Monticello), Jordyn Talley (Ridgeview), Zanna Myers (Monticello), Mya Tinsley (Ridgeview), Emma Henderson (Tuscola), Rachel Lockmiller (Monticello), Natalie Bates (Tuscola), Liberty Jamison (PBL), McKinna Molin (Stark County), Blair Banning (Neoga).