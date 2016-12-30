GCMS girls basketball defeats Argenta-Oreana in seventh-place game of Monticello Holiday Hoopla

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40, Argenta-Oreana 20. Claire Retherford scored 12 points and Abby Spiller cleared seven rebounds as GCMS (6-10) doubled the score on the Bombers (0-12) in the seventh-place game.
Maci Bielfeldt scored nine points while Megan Moody had seven points, Courtney Burton had four points, Emily Clinton and Makenzi Bielfeldt each had three points and Hannah Hathaway had two points.
A-O was led by Maggie Millington with eight points.
GCMS 40, Argenta-Oreana 20
ARGENTA-OREANA
Newbanks 7, Hays 3, Buhlig 0, Tipsword 0, Millington 8, Pruitt 0, Williams 2. Total 20.
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Retherford 12, Mak. Bielfeldt 3, Hathaway 2, Moody 7, Clinton 3, Burton 4, Patel 0, Mac. Bielfeldt 9. Total 40.
A-O 8 4 2 6 —20
GCMS 6 10 16 8 —40
Three-pointers: A-O 2 (Hays, Newbanks).
All-Tournament Team
Tatum McCall (Monticello), Jordyn Talley (Ridgeview), Zanna Myers (Monticello), Mya Tinsley (Ridgeview), Emma Henderson (Tuscola), Rachel Lockmiller (Monticello), Natalie Bates (Tuscola), Liberty Jamison (PBL), McKinna Molin (Stark County), Blair Banning (Neoga).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.