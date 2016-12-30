PBL girls basketball loses to Tuscola in third-place game of Monticello Holiday Hoopla

MONTICELLO – After winning the Momence Holiday Tournament in three of the past four late Decembers, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team stepped into a pool of tough competition.

Three of the eight girls basketball teams competing in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla were ranked in the top 10 among The News-Gazette’s area teams.

PBL’s two losses in the tournament were to Ridgeview, which was undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the area going into the tournament, and Tuscola, the No. 7-ranked team that improved to a record of 11-3 with a 59-41 win over the Panthers in Thursday’s third-place game.

Ridgeview (16-1) lost in the title game to Monticello, which improved to 12-2 after going into the tourney with the No. 6 area ranking.

“This is a really good tournament. I'm really glad we were in it. I'm really glad with the move,” PBL head coach Rachel Hurliman said. “This is just, overall, so much more competition. This is competition that you'll see in the postseason. This is something girls need to learn how to prepare for. They need to really learn how to deal with the physical aspect of the game and how we have to play all four quarters, not just one or two.”

***

Tuscola started Thursday’s third-place game by outscoring PBL 10-2.

Natalie Bates scored on a steal and fastbreak layup and an offensive-rebound putback, Alexis Koester tallied a basket and a free throw and Emma Henderson tallied a foul shot on Cassidi Nuckols’ second foul with 6:02 remaining in the opening quarter and two more points on a basket set up by a diving steal by teammate Lexie Russo. The Panthers’ lone bucket during that run, scored by Ariana Gentzler, tied the game at 2-2.

Liberty Jamison made a field goal for PBL to end the run before Tuscola’s Cassie Russo scored four points on two offensive-rebound putbacks to extend the Warriors’ lead to 14-4.

Mackenzie Bruns made a basket for PBL before Henderson nailed a 3-pointer to make the score 17-6 with 1:04 remaining in the opening quarter. Burns scored again on an Emma Fleming assist to cut PBL’s deficit to 17-8 heading into the second quarter.

Fleming scored on a layup in transition to cut the Panthers deficit to 17-10 with 6:45 left in the second quarter before Henderson scored via two free throws with 5:32 remaining in the quarter to make the score 19-10. With 5:04 left in the first half, Jamison picked up her second foul as Bates converted on an and-1 three-point play to extend Tuscola’s lead to 22-10.

Along with Nuckols and Jamison, Bruns picked up two early fouls as well.

“We got in foul trouble early, and that really hurt us. We had our key players on the bench early on,” Hurliman said. “That hurts, but the girls that went in did a great job. They held their own.”

Fleming made two free throws with 4:52 remaining in the half before Madi Peden made a field goal to cut PBL’s deficit to 22-14. After Koester and teammate Jackie Watson each made a bucket, Peden made a free throw with 2:05 left in the second quarter to make the score 26-15.

Cassie Russo scored on another offensive-rebound putback and Bates made a fastbreak layup to extend Tuscola’s lead to 30-15 before a free throw by PBL’s Allie Hitz with 57 seconds left in the first half made the score 30-16 going into halftime.

Bates made a 3-pointer before Fleming made a basket to make the score 33-18.

Russo scored a basket with 4:40 left in the third quarter before Lexie Russo tallied a bucket off a Bates assist and Henderson tallied a free throw via Nuckols’ third foul with three minutes left in the third quarter to extend Tuscola’s lead to 38-18.

Jamison sank two free throws with 2:43 left in the quarter before Lexie Russo scored on an offensive-rebound putback to make the score 40-20.

Jamison nailed a 3-pointer before Cassie Russo made a two-point field goal and Tuscola’s Ashton Smith drained a trey to make the score 45-23 leading into the fourth quarter.

Smith and Bruns exchanged buckets before Bruns made a free throw to cut PBL’s deficit to 47-26 with 6:46 left in the fourth quarter. After Tuscola’s Grace Dietrick made a basket, Bruns scored on an offensive-rebound putback to make the score 49-28.

After Watson made two free throws with 5:43 remaining to extend the Warriors’ lead to 51-28, Bruns made two baskets to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 51-32.

Henderson made two free throws – she would finish the game making 6-of-8 shots from the charity stripe as the Warriors made 12-of-21 free-throw opportunities compared to a 7-for-16 effort by PBL – with 5:03 left in the fourth quarter before PBL cut its deficit to 53-37 via 5-0 run as Peden made a 3-pointer and Bruns made her fifth basket of the fourth quarter.

Tuscola’s Katrine Joergensen scored on an effensive-rebound putback before Cassie Russo made a free throw via Nuckols’ fourth foul with 3:09 remaining to extend Tuscola’s lead to 58-37. Nuckols would foul out with 2:04 left in the fourth quarter.

Jamison fouled out of the game as well.

After a free throw by Watson made the score 59-37 with 3:07 remaining, Nuckols and Gentzler each scored a basket to conclude the scoring at 59-41.

“Tuscola's a really good ballclub. They came out ready to play. I've got to give credit to Tuscola. They executed. They rebound really well. We just didn't do the little things tonight. We had a lack of hustle,” Hurliman said. “I'm really proud of the girls. They came to this tournament and really held their own.”

Bruns finished the game leading PBL in scoring with 15 points while Jamison added seven points. Peden and Fleming each had six points while Gentzler scored four points, Nuckols had two points and Hitz had one point.

For Tuscola, Henderson, Bates and Cassie Russo each scored in double figures with 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

***

The Panthers will resume Sangamon Valley Conference play with a home game against South Newton on Thursday, Jan. 5, before facing Iroquois West in Gilman on Thursday, Jan. 12.

After the Iroquois West game, the seedings will be set for the SVC Tournament, which will be held Jan. 16-21 in Watseka.

“We have a group that can really surprise some teams in conference, and I think we'll really get stuff put together in the next few weeks. I'm really excited for the SVC Tournament because I think we can really do the little things and make a nice little run there. I'm just excited because our conference is pretty even right now. You just never know what'll happen. These girls work really hard and they bring it every day.”

Tuscola 59, PBL 41

PAXTON BUCKLEY LODA

Jamison 2-2-7, Hitz 0-1-1, Bruns 7-1-15, Peden 2-1-6, Johnson 0-0-0, Gentzler 2-0-4, Grohler 0-0-0, Fleming 2-2-6, Nuckols 1-0-2. Total 16-7-41.

TUSCOLA

Bates 5-1-12, L. Russo 2-0-4, Dietrick 1-0-2, Koester 2-1-5, Watson 1-3-5, Smith 2-0-5, Henderson 3-6-13, Joergensen 1-0-2, C. Russo 5-1-11. Total 22-12-59.

PBL 8 8 7 18 — 41

Tuscola 17 13 15 14 — 59

Three-pointers: PBL 2 (Jamison, Peden); Tuscola 3 (Bates, Henderson, Smith).