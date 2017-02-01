- Our Sites
PBL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SEASON STATS
After games played Dec. 28
Points per game PPG/TP
Liberty Jamison 12.93/194
Cassidi Nuckols 6.33/95
Ariana Gentzler 5.62/73
Mackenzie Bruns 5.47/82
Emma Fleming 5.0/75
Valeree Johnson 4.86/68
Madison Grohler 4.8/72
Madi Peden 2.46/32
Emily Adwell 1.0/2
Allie Hitz 0.33/4
TEAM 46.47/697
OPPONENTS 43.73/656
Field-goal percentage Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Ariana Gentzler 45 (27/60)
Valeree Johnson 40 (24/60)
Madi Peden 40 (8/20)
Madison Grohler 37 (27/77)
Liberty Jamison 34 (63/185)
Cassidi Nuckols 34 (39/116)
Emma Fleming 33 (25/76)
Mackenzie Bruns 33 (24/72)
Allie Hitz 14 (1/7)
TEAM 35 (238/675)
3-pt. FG pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Valeree Johnson 41 (17/41)
Madi Peden 40 (2/5)
Madison Grohler 38 (8/21)
Liberty Jamison 26 (26/100)
Allie Hitz 25 (1/4)
Emma Fleming 10 (1/10)
TEAM 30 (55/185)
Free-throw percentage Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Emily Adwell 100 (2/2)
Emma Fleming 75 (24/32)
Mackenzie Bruns 68 (34/50)
Liberty Jamison 67 (42/63)
Madi Peden 54 (14/26)
Allie Hitz 50 (1/2)
Cassidi Nuckols 47 (17/36)
Ariana Gentzler 38 (19/50)
Madison Grohler 34 (10/29)
Valeree Johnson 25 (3/12)
TEAM 55 (166/303)
Rebounds per game RPG/TR
Cassidi Nuckols 6.6/99
Ariana Gentzler 6.0/78
Mackenzie Bruns 4.0/60
Emma Fleming 3.8/57
Liberty Jamison 3.4/51
Valeree Johnson 2.3/33
Madison Grohler 2.0/30
Madi Peden 1.4/19
TEAM 29.73/326
Assists per game APG/TA
Liberty Jamison 2/30
Valeree Johnson 1.86/26
Emma Fleming 1.73/26
Mackenzie Bruns 1.67/25
TEAM 9.33/140
Steals per game SPG/TS
Liberty Jamison 3.4/51
Mackenzie Bruns 1.87/28
Ariana Gentzler 1.62/21
Valeree Johnson 1.14/16
Emma Fleming 1.07/16
TEAM 11.33/170
Blocks Total blocks
Emma Fleming 1
TEAM 1
