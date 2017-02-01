Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Girls' Basketball

PBL High School girls basketball season stats (after games played Dec. 28)

Mon, 01/02/2017 - 4:48pm | The Ford County Record

PBL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SEASON STATS

After games played Dec. 28

Points per game               PPG/TP

Liberty Jamison                                12.93/194

Cassidi Nuckols                                6.33/95

Ariana Gentzler                                5.62/73

Mackenzie Bruns             5.47/82

Emma Fleming                  5.0/75

Valeree Johnson              4.86/68

Madison Grohler              4.8/72  

Madi Peden                       2.46/32

Emily Adwell                     1.0/2

Allie Hitz                             0.33/4

TEAM                                    46.47/697

OPPONENTS                      43.73/656

Field-goal percentage   Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Ariana Gentzler                                45 (27/60)

Valeree Johnson              40 (24/60)

Madi Peden                       40 (8/20)

Madison Grohler              37 (27/77)           

Liberty Jamison                                34 (63/185)

Cassidi Nuckols                                34 (39/116)

Emma Fleming                  33 (25/76)

Mackenzie Bruns             33 (24/72)

Allie Hitz                             14 (1/7)

TEAM                                    35 (238/675)

3-pt. FG pct.                       Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Valeree Johnson              41 (17/41)

Madi Peden                       40 (2/5)

Madison Grohler              38 (8/21)

Liberty Jamison                                26 (26/100)

Allie Hitz                             25 (1/4)

Emma Fleming                  10 (1/10)

TEAM                                    30 (55/185)

Free-throw percentage                Pct. (FTM/FTA)

Emily Adwell                     100 (2/2)

Emma Fleming                  75 (24/32)

Mackenzie Bruns             68 (34/50)

Liberty Jamison                                67 (42/63)

Madi Peden                       54 (14/26)

Allie Hitz                             50 (1/2)

Cassidi Nuckols                                47 (17/36)

Ariana Gentzler                                38 (19/50)

Madison Grohler              34 (10/29)

Valeree Johnson              25 (3/12)

TEAM                                    55 (166/303)

Rebounds per game       RPG/TR

Cassidi Nuckols                                6.6/99

Ariana Gentzler                                6.0/78

Mackenzie Bruns             4.0/60

Emma Fleming                  3.8/57

Liberty Jamison                                3.4/51

Valeree Johnson              2.3/33

Madison Grohler              2.0/30

Madi Peden                       1.4/19

TEAM                                    29.73/326

Assists per game              APG/TA

Liberty Jamison                                2/30

Valeree Johnson              1.86/26

Emma Fleming                  1.73/26

Mackenzie Bruns             1.67/25

TEAM                                    9.33/140

Steals per game                               SPG/TS

Liberty Jamison                                3.4/51

Mackenzie Bruns             1.87/28

Ariana Gentzler                                1.62/21

Valeree Johnson              1.14/16

Emma Fleming                  1.07/16

TEAM                                    11.33/170

Blocks                                   Total blocks

Emma Fleming                  1

TEAM                                    1

