GCMS girls basketball loses 57-37 to Iroquois West

Iroquois West 57, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37. Meara Tilstra hit a game-high 22 points and Grace Schroeder added 16 as Iroquois West (14-2) won at home over GCMS (6-12). Schroeder and Tilstra each pulled down 12 rebounds. Teammate Rachel Carney added nine points and five assists. GCMS was led by Maci Bielfeldt with 10 points.
Comments
