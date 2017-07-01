PBL girls basketball loses to state-ranked Eureka

EUREKA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team lost 55-39 on Saturday to the fourth-ranked Class 2A team in Eureka.

Eureka (17-2) outscored PBL 18-7 in the first quarter as Natalie Bardwell scored eight points and Payton Hodel added six points. Meanwhile, Liberty Jamison made a 3-pointer for the Panthers (10-8) while Cassidi Nuckols had a basket and Mackenzie Bruns made two free throws.

The Hornets outscored PBL 9-7 in the second quarter to take a 27-14 halftime lead. Jamison and Valeree Johnson scored five and two points, respectively, for the Panthers while Hodel led Eureka with five points.

Eureka gained a 19-10 advantage in the third quarter as Hodel had five points and Tessa Leman had four points for the Hornets while Johnson made a 3-pointer, Emma Fleming scored three more points, Nuckols made a basket and Madison Grohler added two free throws for PBL.

The Panthers outscored Eureka 15-9 in the fourth quarter as Fleming and Bruns each scored five points, including three foul shots apiece, while Nuckols had three points and Jamison had two points.

Jamison led PBL in scoring with 10 points while Fleming added eight points, Bruns and Nuckols had seven points, Johnson had five points and Grohler had two points.

For Eureka, Hodel led with 18 points while Leman and Bardwell also scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Eureka 55, PBL 39

PBL 7 7 10 15 -- 39

EUR 18 9 19 9 -- 55

PBL (10-8)

Liberty Jamison 4-0-10, Allie Hitz 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 1-5-7, Madi Peden 0-0-0, Valeree Johnson 2-0-5, Ariana Gentzler 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 0-2-2, Emma Fleming 2-4-8, Cassidi Nuckols 3-1-7. Totals 12-12-39.

Eureka (17-2)

Sam McKee 1-0-2, Tessa Leman 4-3-11, Natalie Bardwell 4-1-10, Courtney Heffren 2-1-5, Sydney Silverthorn 0-0-0, Lauren Ausmus 3-3-9, Danielle Brittain 0-0-0, Payton Hodel 7-2-18, Morgan Greene 0-0-0, Amy Pineda 0-0-0, Natalie Heiss 0-0-0, Alison Nehl 0-0-0. Totals 21-10-55.

3-pointers – PBL 3 (Jamison 2, Johnson). Eureka 3 (Hodel 2, Bardwell).