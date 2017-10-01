GCMS girls basketball loses 42-35 to El Paso-Gridley

El Paso-Gridley 42, GCMS 35. Megan Moody scored a game-high 13 points for GCMS (6-13, 3-6) in a losing effort at El Paso.

Makenzie Bielfeldt added eight points while Claire Retherford and Courtney Burton each had four points and Hannah Hathaway, Maci Bielfeldt and Abby Spiller each had two points.

Maegan Stone scored 10 points and Gracie Feeney added eight points and six steals for EP-G (10-9, 5-3).

GCMS 10 9 4 12 -- 35

EPG 18 9 5 10 -- 42

GCMS (6-13, 3-6)

Megan Moody 13, Makenzi Bielfeldt 8, Claire Retherford 4, Courtney Burton 4, Hannah Hathaway 2, Maci Bielfeldt 2, Abby Spiller 2.

El Paso-Gridley (10-9, 5-3)

M. Stone 10, Feeney 8, Kelly 7, C. Carr 6, Hoselton 5, Baker 4, A. Stone 2.