PBL girls basketball's rally against Unity falls short in 51-50 loss

PBL's Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a layup during Monday's game against Tolono Unity.

PAXTON – Going into Monday’s nonconference game against Tolono Unity, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team knew it was in for a challenge.

Last November, Unity defeated the Panthers 53-30 in the Lady Falcons & Bunnies Tip-Off Classic en route to a second-place finish in the tournament.

“Unity's a really good team,” PBL head coach Rachel Hurliman said. “They've been playing really well. They've had big strides this year.”

The Panthers overcame a 10-9 deficit in the first quarter and a 33-26 deficit after three quarters to take a late fourth-quarter lead in Monday's contest, but the Rockets rallied back to leave Paxton with a 51-50 victory.

***

Mackenzie Bruns started the fourth-quarter scoring with two free throws to cut PBL’s deficit to 33-28 with 7:42 left in the game. Unity’s Katie Kaiser then recorded a bucket before Elyce Knudsen added a free throw to make the score 36-28 in favor of the Rockets with 6:42 remaining.

After Liberty Jamison made a 3-pointer, Unity’s Hannah Rutledge made a field goal to make the score 38-31. Bruns then made two more free throws with 5:06 left to cut PBL’s deficit to 38-33 before Valeree Johnson added two more foul shots with 5:01 remaining to make the score 38-35.

After Unity’s Abby Maxwell made a three throw with 3:56 left, Johnson nailed a 3-pointer to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 39-38. On the Rockets’ ensuing possession, Kaiser scored while being fouled with 3:08 remaining to extend her team’s lead to 41-38.

After Bruns made two more foul shots with 2:54 remaining, she stole the ball on Unity’s next possession and raced toward a fastbreak layup that gave PBL a 42-41 lead with 2:38 left in the game. After recording another steal and getting fouled on the Rockets’ ensuing possession, Bruns made another free throw with 2:25 remaining.

Bruns would finish the game with four steals and six rebounds to help a PBL defense that produced eight steals and forced 19 Unity turnovers as well as holding the Rockets to 33 percent (17-for-51 shooting) from the field, including a 5-for-16 effort from beyond the arc.

“The girls worked really hard. I was really proud of how they executed our defense tonight,” Hurliman said. “They did a good job of listening to the adjustments I was making. I was really proud of that. They had a great effort.”

After Rutledge missed two free throws with 1:51 left, Jamison made two foul shots 17 seconds later to extend the Panthers’ lead to 45-41. From there, however, the Rockets reclaimed the lead via a 7-0 run.

After a basket from Rutledge cut Unity’s deficit to 45-43, Jordy Curtis nailed a 3-poitner to give the Rockets a 46-45 advantage. Rutledge then made two free throws with 44.3 seconds remaining to extend Unity’s lead to 48-45.

After a basket by Jamison cut PBL’s deficit to 48-47, Unity’s Lauren Wendling made the score 50-47 with 29.8 seconds remaining.

On the Panthers’ ensuing possession, Johnson was sent to the free-throw line with 19.4 seconds remaining. After Johnson made the front end of the two-shot opportunity, Bruns got a second-chance opportunity as PBL grabbed the offensive rebound, but her shot was blocked by Knudsen.

With 12 seconds left, Curtis made the front end of a trip to the charity stripe to extend Unity’s lead to 51-48. After she missed her second opportunity, Harlie Duncan grabbed an offensive rebound for the Rockets, giving Rutledge an opportunity at the free-throw line.

The Rockets would finish the game outrebounding PBL 37-33, including an 18-12 edge in offensive boards.

“They hit some shots. We missed some boxouts,” Hurliman said. “That combination didn't help us.”

After Rutledge missed both of her free-throw attempts, PBL had the ball as timeout was called with 1.8 seconds remaining.

Instead of the Panthers attempting a game-tying 3-pointer, Madison Grohler caught the inbounds pass in the lane and made a buzzer-beating layup to cut PBL’s deficit to 51-50 as time expired.

“They knew exactly what they were doing. They were going to get that outside shots. That was not there. Madison played that correctly,” Hurliman said. “That was the only option that was available. We knew what we were doing. Sometimes, you just have to adjust to what they have, and they had that 3-point line covered.”

***

After Emma Fleming started the third quarter with a bucket to extend PBL’s halftime lead to 23-19, Unity went on a 10-0 run as Rutlege scored on an offensive-rebound putback before Knudsen made a game-tying bucket. Another offensive-rebound putback by Kaiser put the Rockets ahead at 25-23.

Wendling made two free throws with 4:31 remaining in the third quarter and a Knudsen basket extended Unity’s lead to 29-23 before Jamison made a 3-pointer to cut PBL’s deficit to 29-26. Duncan then stole the ball in the Panthers’ backcourt before a foul led to a free throw that extended the Rockets’ advantage to 30-26 with 1:48 remaining in the third quarter.

The Panthers would finish the game with 25 turnovers

“In the third quarter, we had a few too many turnovers that made us work really hard to get back into it,” Hurliman said. “Then the girls fought back and got back into it.”

An Abbie Charleston 3-pointer extended the Rockets’ lead to 35-26 going into the fourth quarter.

In the first quarter, Duncan had five points while Knudsen and Rutledge added three and two points, respectively, for Unity while Jamison made a 3-pointer and three free throws and Nuckols and Bruns added two and one foul shots, respectively, for PBL.

In the second quarter, Grohler had two points and Jamison had a 3-pointer while Bruns had seven points, including two free throws that made the score 19-16 in favor of the Panthers with 2:45 left in the second quarter. After Charleston made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 19-19, Bruns made a fastbreak layup with 10 seconds left in the first half to give PBL a 21-19 halftime lead.

Maxwell had five points and Wendling added a free throw for the Rockets in the second quarter.

***

The Panthers finished the game making 12-of-39 field-goal attempts, including 5-for-7 from beyond the arc, and 21-of-32 free-throw attempts.

Jamison led PBL in scoring with 19 points – including a 4-for-4 effort from 3-point range – while Bruns made 11-of-14 foul shots en route to 17 points.

Johnson finished with six points while Nuckols had four points and five rebounds and Grohler and Fleming – who grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and blocked a shot – each finished with two points.

For Unity, Rutledge led in scoring with 10 points on 4-for-5 field-goal shooting while Duncan had six points and eight rebounds, Knudsen had eight points and three rebounds and Maxwell and Kaiser each had six points and six boards.

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Tolono Unity 27-23 on Monday.

The Panthers overcame a 12-6 deficit in the first quarter, during which Kirra Lantz, Madi Peden and Anne Rutledge each scored a basket. In the second quarter, PBL outscored Unity 4-2 to take a 14-10 deficit into halftime as Peden had three points and Rutedge added a free throw.

The Panthers outscored the Rockets 8-2 in the third quarter to take the lead as Clarisa Wieneke scored five points and Emily Adwell added a 3-pointer. In the fourth quarter, PBL outscored Unity 9-7 as Peden scored five points, Lantz added a field goal and Rutledge had two free throws.

Peden led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points while Wieneke and Rutledge each had five points, Lantz had four points and Adwell had three points.

Unity 51, PBL 50

UNITY 10 9 14 18 -- 51

PBL 9 12 5 24 -- 50

Unity (11-6)

Hannah Rutledge 4-5 2-8 10, Abby Maxwell 2-6 1-2 6, Katie Kaiser 3-5 0-1 6, Elyce Knudsen 3-4 1-2 8, Harlie Duncan 2-10 2-6 6, Abbie Charleston 2-6 0-0 6, Jordy Curtis 1-6 1-2 4, Rysa Stacy 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Wendling 0-7 5-6 5, Jessie Spivey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 12-27 51.

PBL (10-9)

Liberty Jamison 5-8 5-6 19, Mackenzie Bruns 3-9 11-14 17, Valeree Johnson 1-6 3-6 6, Emma Fleming 1-7 0-2 2, Cassidi Nuckols 1-5 2-4 4, Madi Peden 0-1 0-0 0, Ariana Gentzler 0-2 0-0 0, Madison Grohler 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 12-39 21-32 50.

3-pointers – Unity 5-16 (Charleston 2-3, Maxwell 1-3, Knudsen 1-2, Curtis 1-2). PBL 5-7 (Jamison 4-4, Johnson 1-3).

Rebounds – Unity 37 (Duncan 8, Maxwell 6, Kaiser 6). PBL 33 (Fleming 7, Bruns 6, Gentzler 6, Nuckols 5, Johnson 5).

Assists – Unity 10 (Curtis 3, Knudsen 2). PBL 7 (Bruns 3, Johnson 3).

Steals – Unity 9 (Maxwell 4, Duncan 2). PBL 8 (Bruns 4).

Blocks – Unity 8 (Kaiser 5, Maxwell, Knudsen, Stacey). PBL (Fleming).

Turnovers – PBL 25, Unity 19.

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 27, Unity 23

UNITY 12 2 2 7 -- 23

PBL 6 4 8 9 -- 27

Unity

Fridgen 1-0-2, Curtis 2-0-4, Stacy 3-0-6, Cler 0-0-0, Martina Miebach 3-0-6, Steinman 1-1-3, Dubson 0-0-0, Kraft 1-0-2. Totals 11-1-23.

PBL

Jolee Hastings 0-0-0, Lexi Gray 0-0-0, Emily Adwell 1-0-3, Kirra Lantz 2-0-4, Madi Peden 4-2-10, Clarisa Wieneke 2-1-5, Anne Rutledge 1-3-5, Emma Stocking 0-0-0, Rita Bloodworth 0-0-0, Katie Pierce 0-0-0. Totals 10-6-27.

3-pointers – PBL (Adwell).