GCMS girls basketball loses to Heyworth in HOIC play

Heyworth 59, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33. Claire Retherford led GCMS (6-14) with seven points in a loss to the visiting Hornets (18-1).

Makenzi Bielfeldt and Abby Spiller each added six points while Megan Moody had four points and Hannah Hathaway made a 3-pointer for her lone three points. Maci Bielfeldt, Courtney Burton and Kayla McCreary each contributed two points and Emily Clinton added a free throw.

For Heyworth which outscored GCMS 16-5 in the first quarter, 19-8 in the third quarter and 14-6 in the fourth, Saegan Snow and Stephanie Brown each had 11 points while Somer Marlett and Amber Tomlin each scored eight points while making two 3-pointers apiece.

Heyworth 59, GCMS 33

Heyworth 16 10 19 14 —59

GCMS 5 14 8 6 —33

HEYWORTH

Rliey Ryburn 8, Madison Quattro 3, Alexandra Williams 3, Amber Tomlin 8, Saegan Snow 11, Somer Marlett 8, Stephanie Brown 11, Madielynn Sims 5, Chassidy Hays 2. Total 59.

GCMS

Retherford 7, Mak. Biefeldt 6, Hathaway 3, McCreary 2, Moody 4, Clinton 1, Burton 2, Mac. Bielfeldt 2, Spiller 6. Total 33.

3-pointers -- GCMS 1 (Hathaway); Heyworth 7 (Marlett 2, Tomlin 2, Quattro, Sims, Williams).