Pairings released for Sangamon Valley Tournament for girls basketball

Fri, 01/13/2017 - 2:40pm | The Ford County Record

SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Watseka

MONDAY, Jan. 16

At Glenn Raymond Middle School

Game 1 – No. 1 Iroquois West vs. No. 8 South Newton, 6 p.m.

Game 2 – No. 4 Cissna Park vs. No. 5 PBL, 7:30 p.m.

At Watseka High School

Game 3 – No. 2 Watseka vs. No. 7 Momence, 6 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 3 Clifton Central vs. No. 6 Dwight, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 19

At Glenn Raymond Middle School

Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6 p.m.

Game 6 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

At Watseka High School

Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 21

At Watseka High School

Seventh-place game – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 p.m.

Fifth-place game – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Third-place game – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.

Championship game – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.

