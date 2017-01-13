PBL girls basketball loses 65-57 to Iroquois West as teams combine to attempt 75 free throws

PBL's Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a layup attempt during Thursday's game against Iroquois West.

GILMAN – With a 65-57 loss to Iroquois West on Thursday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team has lost three games in a row.

Considering that all of those losses were to teams with winning records, including a Class 2A No. 2 state-ranked Eureka team and a Raiders team that improved to 17-2 with Thursday’s victory, PBL head coach Rachel Hurliman said she is not worried with the current skid.

“We're really beefing up our schedule,” Hurliman said. “I know our record is 10-10 right now, and people are probably wondering why, but I want to play good teams. I'm not concerned about my record. Right now, we're doing the little things to get better and working hard to practice, and we're going to continue bringing it.”

***

After Iroquois West’s Tayler Fairley and PBL’s Emma Fleming traded baskets to start the game with a 2-2 score, the Raiders went on a 15-0 run.

Grace Schroeder converted on a three-point play with 5:59 left in the first quarter before making a basket off a PBL turnover. After Meara Tilstra scored on an offensive-rebound putback with 4:15 left in the opening quarter, Schroeder and Tilstra each made another field goal before Schroeder scored while being fouled on a steal and fastbreak layup with 1:13 left in the first quarter.

Schroeder then scored on an offensive-rebound putback with 37.4 seconds remaining in the first quarter after Tilstra missed two free throws.

With 18.2 seconds left in the opening quarter, Madison Grohler made a foul shot to cut PBL’s deficit to 17-3 entering the second quarter.

“The first quarter put us in a hole, but they continued to work hard,” Hurliman said. “This is a young group, and this group's going to continue to work hard. We're going to see what's going to happen at the end of the season. We're going to keep giving it all we have.”

Mackenzie Bruns made a basket that cut PBL’s deficit to 17-5 early in the second quarter and started a 7-0 run for the Panthers (10-10, 3-2 Sangamon Valley Conference) as a free throw made by Liberty Jamison with 6:28 remaining in the first half was followed by a Cassidi Nuckols offensive rebound that resulted in a made free throw by Nuckols with 6:26 left in the second quarter that cut the Panthers’ deficit to 17-7.

Valeree Johnson then made the first of her four game-total 3-pointers to cut PBL’s deficit to 17-10. After Maya Sanchez made a free throw with 6:01 left in the second quarter and Schroeder made a basket to extend Iroquois West’s lead to 20-10, PBL went on another spurt of six straight points.

Grohler made a jump shot before Jamison and Madi Peden each scored on a fastbreak layup to cut PBL’s deficit to its smallest margin of the game at 20-16.

“The girls fought really hard tonight,” Hurliman said. “They kept battling back and coming back. I'm really proud of how the girls just didn't give up when they could have. When you get down 17-2, you could have totally given up at that point, and the girls didn't. I'm really proud of that.”

The Raiders then went on a 6-0 run of its own as Tilstra scored all six points, including two offensive-rebound putbacks and another basket in the post.

Grohler made a free throw with 1:17 left in the second quarter to cut PBL’s deficit to 26-17 and Anne Rutledge scored on a Johnson assist to make the score 26-19.

Rutledge, along with Allie Hitz and Emily Adwell, were subbed into the game as Jamison, Bruns, Fleming and Nuckols each had two personal fouls.

In the first half, PBL and Iroquois West combined to commit 24 personal fouls.

At the game’s end, PBL was called for 29 fouls while Iroquois West had 25 as the Panthers made 17-of-37 free-throw attempts and the Raiders made 16-of-38 opportunities from the charity stripe.

Jamison, Nuckols and Bruns would each foul out for the Panthers while Fleming committed her third foul with 6:51 left in the third quarter – she and Ariana Gentzler each finished with four personal fouls. For Iroquois West, Schroeder and Sanchez would each foul out of the game as well.

“We had a lot (of fouls). It is what it is,” Hurliman said. “You've got to adjust to the officials. The girls did the best they could. They worked hard. That's all I care about. They didn't give up even with all those setbacks.”

***

The Raiders ended the second quarter on an 8-1 run as Rachel Carney made a basket before Schroeder made two free throws with 28 seconds remaining. After Peden made a foul shot with 21.2 seconds left in the first half, Schroeder made a basket before stealing the ball in PBL’s backcourt and scoring on a buzzer-beating offensive-rebound putback to give Iroquois West a 34-20 halftime lead.

Tilstra started the third-quarter scoring with a shot in the lane before Nuckols made one for the Panthers to make the score 36-22. Schroeder made a basket before Fleming made a free throw with 7:01 left in the third quarter and Bruns drained a foul shot on Lauren Cultra’s third foul with 6:16 remaining in the quarter to cut PBL’s deficit to 38-24.

After Fairley made a basket, Bruns scored on an offensive-rebound putback and Johnson made a 3-pointer to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 40-29.

Tilstra and Nuckols exchanged buckets before Tilstra made a free throw via Nuckols’ fourth foul to make the score 43-31 with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter.

The foul shot started a 5-0 run for the Raiders as Tilstra and Cultra each made a basket before Grohler made two free throws via Schroeder’s third foul with 44.4 seconds left in the third quarter to make the score 49-35.

Carney made a 3-pointer for Iroquois West before Johnson made a free throw with 20 seconds left in the third quarter to cut PBL’s deficit to 52-36 entering the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter, PBL outscored Iroquois West 21-13 as the Raiders made only one field goal and made 11-of-18 free-throw attempts.

Gentzler made a basket to cut PBL’s deficit to 52-36 before Schroeder made a field goal to make the score 54-38.

Jamison made a basket before Fleming drained a free throw to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 54-41.

Tilstra then made two foul shots via Fleming’s fourth foul with 4:41 remaining to extend Iroquois West’s lead to 55-41. A Johnson 3-pointer was followed by a bucket by Nuckols that cut PBL’s deficit to single digits at 55-46.

Tilstra made two free throws with 3:28 left before Sanchez’s fifth foul sent Bruns to the foul line with 3:14 remaining for two free throws that made the score 57-48.

Schroeder then made a foul shot with 2:29 left in the game. She fouled out 10 seconds later as Grohler made a free throw that cut PBL’s deficit to 58-49.

Tilstra then made a foul shot with 2:15 and two more free throws 15 seconds later to extend Iroquois West’s lead to 61-49 before Johnson made another trey to make the score 61-52.

Bruns’s fourth foul led to a Conrad free throw that extended the Raiders’ lead to 62-52 with 1:18 remaining before Fairley’s fourth personal foul led to two foul shots made by Grohler with 1:01 left that made the score 62-54.

Conrad then made two more free throws via Bruns’s fifth foul with 51.9 seconds remaining before Gentzler grabbed an offensive rebound with 40.9 seconds left and made a foul shot that made the score 64-55.

Fairley then made a free throw on Jamison’s fifth foul with 40 seconds remaining before Peden concluded the scoring with a field goal.

“The little things hurt us,” Hurlman said. “We didn't hit our bunnies and our free throws, but they did a really good job of not turning it over. They did a great job of running the floor and continuing to play hard.”

***

Johnson’s four 3-pointers led her to a team-high 13 points while Bruns and Grohler – who made 7-of-14 free-throw attemts -- had nine points, Nuckols had seven points, Jamison and Peden each had five points, Fleming had four points, Gentzler had three points and Rutledge had two points.

For Iroquois West, Schroeder recorded a double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds while Tilstra added 23 points and eight rebounds.

The win also helped Iroquois West solidify its Sangamon Valley Conference lead with a conference record of 4-0.

The Panthers and Raiders will start playing in the SVC Tournament at Watseka on Monday, Jan. 16. The tourney is scheduled to continue on Thursday, Jan. 19, and Saturday, Jan. 21.

“We're just going to continue working on those little things, and we're going to take it into the SVC (Tournament) this week,” Hurliman said.

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Iroquois West 40-22 on Thursday.

The Panthers outscored the Raiders 8-4 in the first quarter as Kirra Lantz, Madi Peden, Anne Rutledge and Emma Stocking each scored a basket. In the second quarter, Peden made another basket as Katie Pierce made two free thrwos and Emily Adwell added a foul shot as PBL went into halftime leading 13-12.

The Panthers then outscored Iroquois West 10-6 in the third quarter as Peden and Stocking each scored four points and Adwell added a basket.

In the fourth quarter, Adwell scored eight points, including a 5-for-6 effort at the free-throw line and a 3-pointer, while Lantz had four points, Peden had three points and Stocking had two points as PBL outscored Iroquois West 17-4.

Adwell finished the game as the Panthers’ leading scorer with 15 points while Peden also scored in double figures with 11 points. Stocking had eight points, Lantz had six points and Rutledge and Pierce each had two points.

Iroquois West 65, PBL 57

PBL 3 17 16 21 -- 57

IW 17 17 18 13 -- 65

PBL (10-10, 3-2)

Liberty Jamison 2-1-5, Anne Rutledge 1-0-2, Allie Hitz 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 3-3-9, Madi Peden 2-1-5, Valeree Johnson 4-1-13, Ariana Gentzler 1-1-3, Emily Adwell 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 1-7-9, Emma Fleming 1-2-4, Cassidi Nuckols 3-1-7. Totals 18-17-57

Iroquois West (17-2, 4-0)

Maya Sanchez 0-1-1, Rachel Carney 2-0-5, Mariah Saathoff 0-0-0, Elizabeth Conrad 0-3-3, Tayler Fairley 2-1-5, Lauren Cultra 1-0-2, Grace Schroeder 11-4-26, Meara Tilstra Totals 20-16-57.

3-pointers – PBL 4 (Johnson 4). Iroquois West (Carney).

Rebounds – Iroquois West (Schroeder 14, Tilstra 8).

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 40, Iroquois West 22

PBL 8 5 10 17 -- 40

IW 4 8 6 4 -- 22

PBL

Jolee Hastings 0-0-0, Lexi Gray 0-0-0, Emily Adwell 3-6-15, Kirra Lantz 3-0-6, Madi Peden 5-1-11, Anne Rutledge 1-0-2, Emma Stocking 3-2-8, Rita Bloodworth 0-0-0, Katie Pierce 0-2-2. Totals 14-11-40.

Iroquois West

Stiers 4-0-8, Aguilera 2-0-4, Sweeney 2-0-4, Regan 1-0-2, Gaytan 0-0-0, Papunashvi 1-0-2, Andrade 0-0-0. Totals 11-0-22.

3-pointers – PBL (Adwell).