GCMS girls basketball defeats Fisher in first round of HOIC Tournament

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36, Fisher 33. Sophomore Megan Moody hit a tiebreaking three-pointer with six seconds remaining to lift the Falcons (7-14) to victory.
Junior Becca Clanton’s basket had created a 33-33 tie for the Bunnies (9-13), who dropped their second decision of the season to GCMS in a first-round tournament game at El Paso.
Moody, who made her team’s only three-pointer, had a game-high 17 points. Sophomore teammate Claire Retherford had 10 points. Clanton and junior Alivia Spenard each had eight points for Fisher.
For the Falcons, Makenzi Bielfeldt and Maci Bielfeldt added seven and two points, respectively.
GCMS 36, Fisher 33
FISH 6 5 13 9 -- 33
GCMS 6 9 12 9 -- 36
Fisher
Clanton 8, Thomas 5, Wanger 2, May 3, Spenard 8, Enos 7.
GCMS
Claire Retherford 10, Makenzi Bielfeldt 7, Megan Moody 17, Maci Bielfeldt 2.
