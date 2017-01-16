PBL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SEASON STATS

As of Sunday

Points per game PPG/TP

Liberty Jamison 13.11/249

Mackenzie Bruns 6.79/129

Cassidi Nuckols 6.21/118

Emma Fleming 4.89/93

Ariana Gentzler 4.76/81

Valeree Johnson 4.61/83

Madison Grohler 4.11/78

Madi Peden 2.35/40

TEAM 46.32/880

OPPONENTS 44.16/839

Field-goal percentage Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Ariana Gentzler 41 (30/73)

Mackenzie Bruns 38 (38/99)

Valeree Johnson 36 (28/77)

Liberty Jamison 35 (80/229)

Madison Grohler 35 (29/84)

Emma Fleming 34 (31/91)

Madi Peden 34 (11/32)

Cassidi Nuckols 33 (48/145)

Allie Hitz 7 (1/15)

TEAM 35 (297/858)

3-pt. FG pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Valeree Johnson 40 (20/50)

Madi Peden 33 (3/9)

Madison Grohler 32 (8/25)

Liberty Jamison 31 (37/121)

Allie Hitz 17 (1/6)

Emma Fleming 10 (1/10)

TEAM 31 (70/226)

Free-throw percentage Pct. (FTM/FTA)

Emily Adwell 100 (2/2)

Mackenzie Bruns 70 (53/76)

Emma Fleming 67 (30/45)

Liberty Jamison 67 (52/78)

Madi Peden 54 (15/28)

Allie Hitz 50 (2/4)

Cassidi Nuckols 44 (22/50)

Ariana Gentzler 36 (21/58)

Madison Grohler 36 (12/33)

Valeree Johnson 33 (7/21)

TEAM 55 (216/401)

Rebounds per game RPG/TR

Cassidi Nuckols 6.47/123

Ariana Gentzler 5.76/98

Mackenzie Bruns 4.32/82

Emma Fleming 3.68/70

Liberty Jamison 3.26/62

Valeree Johnson 2.33/42

Emma Stocking 2.0/2

Madison Grohler 1.84/35

Madi Peden 1.59/27

TEAM 30.16/573

Assists per game APG/TA

Mackenzie Bruns 1.89/36

Liberty Jamison 1.84/35

Emma Fleming 1.74/33

Valeree Johnson 1.72/31

TEAM 9.37/178

Steals per game SPG/TS

Liberty Jamison 3.42/65

Mackenzie Bruns 1.95/37

Ariana Gentzler 1.53/26

Cassidi Nuckols 1.32/25

Valeree Johnson 1.0/18

TEAM 11.05/210

Blocks Total blocks

Emma Fleming 1

TEAM 1