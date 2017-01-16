Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Girls' Basketball

PBL High School girls basketball season stats (as of Jan. 15, 2017)

Mon, 01/16/2017 - 3:36pm | The Ford County Record

PBL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SEASON STATS
As of Sunday
Points per game               PPG/TP
Liberty Jamison                                13.11/249
Mackenzie Bruns        6.79/129
Cassidi Nuckols                                6.21/118
Emma Fleming                  4.89/93
Ariana Gentzler                                4.76/81
Valeree Johnson              4.61/83
Madison Grohler              4.11/78 
Madi Peden                       2.35/40
TEAM                                    46.32/880
OPPONENTS                      44.16/839
Field-goal percentage   Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Ariana Gentzler                                41 (30/73)
Mackenzie Bruns    38 (38/99)
Valeree Johnson              36 (28/77)
Liberty Jamison                            35 (80/229)
Madison Grohler              35 (29/84)
Emma Fleming                  34 (31/91)
Madi Peden                       34 (11/32)
Cassidi Nuckols                                33 (48/145)
Allie Hitz                             7 (1/15)
TEAM                                    35 (297/858)
3-pt. FG pct.                       Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Valeree Johnson              40 (20/50)
Madi Peden                       33 (3/9)
Madison Grohler              32 (8/25)
Liberty Jamison                                31 (37/121)
Allie Hitz                             17 (1/6)
Emma Fleming                  10 (1/10)
TEAM                                    31 (70/226)
Free-throw percentage                Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Emily Adwell                     100 (2/2)
Mackenzie Bruns             70 (53/76)
Emma Fleming                  67 (30/45)
Liberty Jamison                                67 (52/78)
Madi Peden                       54 (15/28)
Allie Hitz                             50 (2/4)
Cassidi Nuckols                                44 (22/50)
Ariana Gentzler                                36 (21/58)
Madison Grohler              36 (12/33)
Valeree Johnson              33 (7/21)
TEAM                                    55 (216/401)
Rebounds per game       RPG/TR
Cassidi Nuckols                                6.47/123
Ariana Gentzler                                5.76/98
Mackenzie Bruns             4.32/82
Emma Fleming                  3.68/70
Liberty Jamison                                3.26/62
Valeree Johnson              2.33/42
Emma Stocking    2.0/2
Madison Grohler              1.84/35
Madi Peden                       1.59/27
TEAM                                    30.16/573
Assists per game              APG/TA
Mackenzie Bruns    1.89/36
Liberty Jamison                                1.84/35
Emma Fleming    1.74/33
Valeree Johnson    1.72/31
TEAM                                    9.37/178
Steals per game                               SPG/TS
Liberty Jamison                                3.42/65
Mackenzie Bruns             1.95/37
Ariana Gentzler                                1.53/26
Cassidi Nuckols                  1.32/25
Valeree Johnson              1.0/18
TEAM                                    11.05/210
Blocks                                   Total blocks
Emma Fleming                  1
TEAM                                    1

