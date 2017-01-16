- Our Sites
PBL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SEASON STATS
As of Sunday
Points per game PPG/TP
Liberty Jamison 13.11/249
Mackenzie Bruns 6.79/129
Cassidi Nuckols 6.21/118
Emma Fleming 4.89/93
Ariana Gentzler 4.76/81
Valeree Johnson 4.61/83
Madison Grohler 4.11/78
Madi Peden 2.35/40
TEAM 46.32/880
OPPONENTS 44.16/839
Field-goal percentage Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Ariana Gentzler 41 (30/73)
Mackenzie Bruns 38 (38/99)
Valeree Johnson 36 (28/77)
Liberty Jamison 35 (80/229)
Madison Grohler 35 (29/84)
Emma Fleming 34 (31/91)
Madi Peden 34 (11/32)
Cassidi Nuckols 33 (48/145)
Allie Hitz 7 (1/15)
TEAM 35 (297/858)
3-pt. FG pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Valeree Johnson 40 (20/50)
Madi Peden 33 (3/9)
Madison Grohler 32 (8/25)
Liberty Jamison 31 (37/121)
Allie Hitz 17 (1/6)
Emma Fleming 10 (1/10)
TEAM 31 (70/226)
Free-throw percentage Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Emily Adwell 100 (2/2)
Mackenzie Bruns 70 (53/76)
Emma Fleming 67 (30/45)
Liberty Jamison 67 (52/78)
Madi Peden 54 (15/28)
Allie Hitz 50 (2/4)
Cassidi Nuckols 44 (22/50)
Ariana Gentzler 36 (21/58)
Madison Grohler 36 (12/33)
Valeree Johnson 33 (7/21)
TEAM 55 (216/401)
Rebounds per game RPG/TR
Cassidi Nuckols 6.47/123
Ariana Gentzler 5.76/98
Mackenzie Bruns 4.32/82
Emma Fleming 3.68/70
Liberty Jamison 3.26/62
Valeree Johnson 2.33/42
Emma Stocking 2.0/2
Madison Grohler 1.84/35
Madi Peden 1.59/27
TEAM 30.16/573
Assists per game APG/TA
Mackenzie Bruns 1.89/36
Liberty Jamison 1.84/35
Emma Fleming 1.74/33
Valeree Johnson 1.72/31
TEAM 9.37/178
Steals per game SPG/TS
Liberty Jamison 3.42/65
Mackenzie Bruns 1.95/37
Ariana Gentzler 1.53/26
Cassidi Nuckols 1.32/25
Valeree Johnson 1.0/18
TEAM 11.05/210
Blocks Total blocks
Emma Fleming 1
TEAM 1
