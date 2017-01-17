GCMS girls basketball loses 34-16 to Ridgeview in HOIC Tournament

Ridgeview 34, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16. Grace Ward scored nine points and Kelly Jones had four rebounds as Ridgeview (19-2) handled the Falcons (7-15) at Eureka College.

Makenzi Bielfeldt scored eight points and Claire Retherford grabbed seven rebounds along with scoring four points for GCMS. Megan Moody added four points for the Falcons.

Ridgeview 34, GCMS 16

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Retherford 4, Mak. Beifeldt 7, Hathaway 0, Tompkins 0, McCreary 0, Moody 4, Clinton 0, Burton 0, Maci Bielfeldt 0, Spiller 0. Total 16.

RIDGEVIEW

Landry 6, Ballenger 0, Ward 9, L. Rosales 2, Talley 6, Hamilton 2, Coley 3, Zimmerman 2, Tinsley 2, R. Rosales 0, Clark 0, Jones 2, Hadley 0, Beyer 0. Total 34.

GCMS 8 0 2 6 —16

RID 11 8 9 6 —34

Three-pointers: Ridgeview 3 (Talley 2, Coley).