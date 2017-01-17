PBL girls basketball defeats Cissna Park 39-38 in SVC Tournament quarterfinals

PBL's Cassidi Nuckols, left, and Madi Peden, right, fight for a loose ball during Monday's Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament game against Cissna Park.

WATSEKA – Rachel Hurliman, head coach of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team, said she was not surprised by the seed her team received for the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament.

The Panthers were selected as the No. 5 seed. It was the first time since 2014 they went into the first round of the tournament with a lower seed.

“I expected that. I know a lot of people are also looking at our record,” Hurliman said.

The Panthers entered the tournament with a .500 record as their opponents included state-ranked Eureka, Iroquois West (the No. 4-ranked team in The News-Gazette’s area), Ridgeview (the No. 3-ranked N-G area team) and Tuscola (the N-G’s eighth-ranked team).

“Our schedule's really tough, and I wouldn't change our schedule for anything. We anticipated to be fourth, fifth or sixth, and we're just going to go out and do what we know to do and just work hard. We're not going to be concerned about our seed. We're just going to go take it to who we have next.”

On Monday, PBL (11-10) did the same thing it did in 2014 – gain an SVC Tournament quarterfinal victory over a higher seed -- with a 39-38 victory over fourth-seeded Cissna Park (12-7).

The Panthers first had to overcome a fourth-quarter Timberwolves rally after ending the second and third quarters each with a 10-point lead.

“I'm really proud of the girls for hanging in there and getting this win. It's a nice win right now,” Hurliman said. “We hung in there. They had a good run at us in the fourth quarter. They're a very good team. They're well-coached.”

***

The first 2:50 of the game went by without a score until PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols made a free throw to give her team an early 1-0 lead. Cissna Park’s Gabby Wessels then made a 3-pointer to give her team a 3-1 advantage.

After PBL’s Valeree Johnson made a game-tying jump shot with about three minutes left in the first quarter, a Wessels basket gave the Timberwolves a 5-3 lead.

After Liberty Jamison scored on a driving layup with about one minute remaining in the first quarter to tie the game for the Panthers, Sloan Boyce made a free throw with 3.3 seconds left in the quarter to give Cissna Park a 6-5 lead.

An Emma Fleming basket gave PBL a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter. With 6:34 remaining in the quarter, Fleming raced coast-to-coast in transition before scoring while drawing a foul.

Fleming made the ensuing free-throw attempt to convert on the three-point play and extend the Panthers’ lead to 10-6.

After Cissna Park’s Lauren Knake made a 3-pointer with 4:39 left in the second quarter cut her team’s deficit to 10-9, PBL went into halftime on a 9-0 run to extend its lead to 19-9.

“Our zone (defense) did a really good job tonight. We closed out fairly well,” Hurliman said.

Jamison made a bucket for the Panthers before Ariana Gentzler scored on an offensive-rebound putback. A steal and fastbreak layup by Jamison made the score 16-9 before Jamison added a 3-pointer to extend PBL’s lead to 19-9.

The Panthers started the third-quarter scoring with a Fleming basket to extend their lead to 21-9.

Knake then made her second 3-pointer of the game to cut the Timberwolves’ deficit to 21-12. Knake would finish the game leading Cissna Park in scoring with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

“Lauren (Knake) had a few 3-pointers on us. You kind of have to give that to her – she just hit them,” Hurliman said. “We just really need to communicate and close out stronger and rotate just a little bit quicker, especially for Thursday night. We didn't close out as quick and rotate as fast as we needed to in certain aspects of the fourth quarter, especially.”

A Jamison 3-pointer and an offensive-rebound putback by Madi Peden extended PBL’s lead to 26-12 before Cissna Park went on a 6-0 run as Wessels, Anna Jennings and Josie Maul each made a bucket.

Madison Grohler ended the run with a basket to extend PBL’s lead to 28-18 before Cissna Park’s Olivia Stoller and Grohler exchanged buckets to make the score 30-20 going into the fourth quarter.

***

After the Timberwolves cut their deficit to 30-24 on baskets by Knake and Jasmine Stock, Nuckols made a bucket to extend PBL’s lead to 32-24.

Peden and Nuckols each had a chance to extend the lead further at the charity stripe, but each missed the front end of their respective 1-and-1 opportunities.

The Panthers finished the fourth quarter making 5-for-13 free-throw attempts en route to making 7-of-20 shots from the foul line.

“We've got to put our free throws in,” Hurliman said. “That's probably one thing that hurt us tonight.”

Knake made two free throws with 5:42 remaining in the game before Wessels made a foul shot with 5:28 remaining and Michelle Fehr added two shots from the charity stripe with 4:37 left to cut Cissna Park’s deficit to 32-29.

Bruns then went coast-to-coast in transition toward a fastbreak layup to extend PBL’s lead to 34-29.

After Jennings made a basket to cut the Timberwolves’ deficit back to three points, Fleming made two foul shots with 1:53 remaining to extend the Panthers’ lead back to five points at 36-31.

“We kind of tried to swing that momentum a little bit,” Hurliman said. “They had a really good run in the fourth quarter, and we had a really good run on them in the second quarter, and we stayed the same in the first and third.”

Boyce made two free throws with 1:32 remaining to cut Cissna Park’s deficit back to three points at 36-33.

With 1:19 left in the game, Peden made 1-of-2 free-throw opportunities to make the score 37-33. On Cissna Park’s ensuing possession, Boyce missed a layup with about one minute remaining.

With 33.8 seconds remaining, Peden made the back end of a two-shot opportunity at the foul line to extend the Panthers’ lead to 38-33. After Maul scored on an offensive-rebound putback with 22.2 seconds left to cut the Timberwolves’ deficit to 38-35, Cissna Park had a chance to tie the game on its ensuing possession.

Knake missed two 3-point shot attempts before Jamison was fouled with 7.7 seconds remaining. Jamison made her second free-throw opportunity to make it a two-score game at 39-35.

“That was huge at the end,” Hurliman said.

Knake made a 3-pointer for the Timberwolves, but time ran out before Cissna Park could gain another possession.

Jamison finished the game leading the Panthers in scoring with 13 points while Fleming added nine points, Grohler had nine points, Nuckols had three points and Bruns, Johnson and Gentzler each added two points.

***

The Panthers will face top-seeded Iroquois West, which defeated South Newton 57-26, in the SVC Tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Watseka High School.

In their last meeting, Iroquois West (18-2) defeated PBL 65-57 as the Raiders outscored the Panthers 17-3 in the first quarter before getting outscored by PBL 54-48 the rest of the game.

“The big thing we need to do differently is just to come out and play strong from the get-go. We can't have another first quarter like we did against them the first time around. If we would have played like we did in the second, third and fourth (quarters), we would have won the game,” Hurliman said.

“We need to come out and be aggressive and do the little things and really box out well against them. We've got to hit our bunnies and our free throws, and if we do that, we can definitely beat them, but we just have to do those little things, and if we don't, then Iroquois West is going to do what they did against us in the first game.”

PBL 39, Cissna Park 38

PBL 5 14 11 9 -- 39

CP 6 3 11 18 -- 38

PBL (11-10)

Liberty Jamison 5-1-13, Mackenzie Bruns 1-0-2, Madi Peden 1-2-4, Valeree Johnson 1-0-2, Ariana Gentzler 1-0-2, Madison Grohler 2-0-4, Emma Fleming 3-3-9, Cassidi Nuckols 1-1-3. Totals 15-7-39.

Cissna Park (12-7)

Anna Jennings 2-0-4, Josie Maul 2-0-4, Lauren Knake 4-2-13, Sloan Boyce 0-3-3, Olivia Stoller 1-0-2, Jasmine Stock 1-0-2, Michelle Fehr 0-2-2, Gabby Wessels 3-1-8. Totals 13-8-38.

3-pointers – PBL 2 (Jamison 2). Cissna Park 4 (Knake 3, Wessels).

SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Watseka

MONDAY, Jan. 16

At Glenn Raymond Middle School

Game 1 – Iroquois West 57, South Newton 26

Game 2 – PBL 39, Cissna Park 38

At Watseka High School

Game 3 – Watseka 75, Momence 21

Game 4 – Clifton Central 55, Dwight 30

THURSDAY, Jan. 19

At Glenn Raymond Middle School

Game 5 – South Newton vs. Cissna Park, 6 p.m.

Game 6 – Momence vs. Dwight, 7:30 p.m.

At Watseka High School

Game 7 – Iroquois West vs. PBL, 6 p.m.

Game 8 – Watseka vs. Clifton Central, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 21

At Watseka High School

Seventh-place game – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 p.m.

Fifth-place game – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Third-place game – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.

Championship game – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.