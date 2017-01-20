GCMS girls basketball loses 54-38 to Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland in HOIC Tournament

FCW 54, GCMS 38. Megan Moody led GCMS with 14 points and Makenzi Bielfeldt also scored in double figures with 11 points in a losing effort Thursday.

Maci Bielfeldt added six points for the Falcons (7-16) while Hannah Hathaway had five points and Emily Clinton and Claire Retherford each had one point.

Rachael Quaritsch scored 21 points while Kayla VanWeelden added 16 as Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland earned the victory in a fifth-place bracket game at Flanagan. Sam Lyons scored 10 points for the FCW Falcons.

FCW 54, GCMS 38

At Flanagan

GCMS 7 8 12 11 -- 38

FCW 9 19 14 12 -- 54

GCMS

Claire Retherford 1, Makenzi Bielfeldt 11, Hannah Hathaway 5, Megan Moody 14, Emily Clinton 1, Maci Bielfeldt 6.

FLANAGAN-CORNELL-WOODLAND

Quaritsch 21, Lyons 10, Mitchell 5, VanWeelden 2, Collins 16.