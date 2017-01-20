PBL girls basketball loses 50-39 to Iroquois West in SVC Tournament semifinals

WATSEKA — There were few similarities between Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s first meeting against Iroquois West and Thursday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against the same Raiders.

One thing remained the same, however – the outcome, as Iroquois West followed its 65-57 victory Thursday, Jan. 12, over PBL with a 50-39 win over the Panthers in the SVC Tournament semifinal game

One difference between the No. 5-seeded Panthers’ two games against top-seeded Iroquois West was the Raiders’ first-quarter dominance on Jan. 12, as Iroquois West outscored PBL 17-3. In the SVC Tournament, however, the Panthers managed to stay within one point of the Raiders at the end of the opening quarter at a score of 10-9.

“The girls played really hard tonight,” PBL head coach Rachel Hurliman said. “We hung with them in all four quarters. I'm just really proud of the girls — how hard they worked. They worked to the end. We kept taking it to them and doing the little things. I'm really proud of them for that.”

***

After Iroquois West took a 4-0 lead via a Meara Tilstra go-ahead basket with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and a Tayler Fairley offensive-rebound putback, Mackenzie Bruns narrowed the gap for PBL (11-11).

Bruns made a free throw for the Panthers’ first point of the game with 3:32 remaining in the first quarter. Four seconds later, Bruns was back on the foul line after stealing the ball in the front court.

Bruns made a foul shot to cut PBL’s deficit to 4-2, but those would be the only two points she would score as she sat out through the second half due to illness. Madi Peden was out of Thursday’s game for the Panthers due to illness.

“We were down a few players. We didn't have a full squad, but that's no excuse,” Hurliman said.

As Bruns shot her free throws, Cassidi Nuckols went to the bench due to an eye injury obtained via an elbow to the face. Nuckols sat out through the rest of the first half due to the injury.

“She's going to have a nice little bruise tomorrow,” Hurliman said.

Fairley made a basket for Iroquois West (19-2) before Emma Fleming drained a 3-pointer to cut PBL’s deficit to 6-5. The Raiders’ Elizabeth Conrad and the Panthers’ Liberty Jamison exchanged buckets before Conrad made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left in the first quarter to make the score 10-7.

Jamison then made a buzzer-beating basket to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 10-9.

Grace Schroeder made a couple of baskets to extend Iroquois West’s lead to 14-9 before Jamison drained a 3-pointer and made a two-point basket with 5:46 to tie the game at 14-14.

Maya Sanchez made a free throw with 5:36 left in the second quarter to give the Raiders the lead back at 15-14

Jamison made a go-ahead bucket to give the Panthers a 16-15 – PBL’s first lead against Iroquois West in its two games against the Raiders. After Conrad gave Iroquois West the lead again with a basket, Jamison made a layup off an Anne Rutledge assist and Fleming made another bucket to give PBL a 20-17 lead.

Schroeder made a basket before Conrad scored on a transition layup to give the Raiders the lead again at 21-20. Jamison made another two-point field goal to give PBL its final lead of the game at 22-21.

Schroeder made a game-tying free throw with 41 seconds left in the first half before Meara Tilstra drained a go-ahead bucket to give the Raiders a 24-22.

After Valeree Johnson made a free throw with 20.4 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Tilstra scored off a Schroeder assist to give Iroquois West a 26-23 lead going into halftime.

“We had a few breakdowns on the weak side on defense that hurt us in the first half, but that happens,” Hurliman said.

***

As the second half began, Iroquois West entered with some foul trouble as Tilstra had three fouls and Sanchez, Elizabeth Conrad and Schroeder each had two fouls.

Fairley and Fleming traded buckets before Schroeder and Tilstra each made a bucket to extend the Raiders’ lead to 32-25.

Nuckols made a jump shot and Jamison scored on a transition layup to cut PBL’s deficit to 32-29 before a Tilstra free throw made the score 33-29 with 2:05 left in the third quarter. Jamison made a bucket to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 33-31 before Schroeder scored on a steal and fastbreak layup to give the Raiders a 35-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Schroeder also elbowed Jamison for an offensive foul, her third personal foul, with 45.6 left in the third quarter. Tilstra still had three fouls going into the fourth quarter.

Johnson drained a 3-pointer to cut PBL’s deficit to 35-34 before Schroeder made a free throw with 7:02 remaining and added a two-point basket and another foul shot to extend Iroquois West’s lead to 39-34 before Tilstra contributed a basket to make the score 41-34.

With 4:57 left in the fourth quarter, however, Tilstra picked up her fourth foul. Shortly after, Jamison scored on a steal and fastbreak layup -- on which Tilstra chased Jamison, but could not block the shot as she tried not to pick up her fifth foul – to cut PBL’s deficit to 41-36. Tilstra would pick up her fifth foul with 1:39 remaining in the game.

“You've just got to take it to them. If they're in foul trouble, you take it to them, and if not, we still take it to them. Regardless of what it is, it doesn't matter,” Hurliman said. “If they call it, they call it, and if they don't, they don't. We've just got to keep playing our game. They did a good job attacking the basket, and we had a few good kickouts — just little things like that we just need to continue and get better at.”

Another Jamison basket made it a one-score game at 41-38 before Schroeder grabbed an offensive rebound to lead to a Tilstra basket that extended the Raiders’ lead to 43-38.

“We really needed to box out at the end. There were a few (boxouts) that we missed, but these girls played hard. You can't fault these girls for giving it all they had tonight,” Hurliman said. “Iroquois West is a good team. We just needed a few more buckets to fall.”

Rachel Carney made two free throws with 1:34 left in the game and another foul shot with 1:10 remaining to extend Iroquois West’s lead to 46-38.

Nuckols made a free throw with 54.5 seconds left to cut PBL’s deficit to 46-39 before Schroeder made two shots from the charity stripe with 48.7 seconds left and two more with 32.1 seconds remaining.

After combining to attempt 75 free throws the previous Thursday, Iroquois West and PBL shot 14-for-22 and 4-for-14 from the foul line, respectively, on Thursday.

Jamison finished the contest with a game-high 23 points while Fleming had seven points, Johnson had four points, Nuckols had three points and Bruns had two points.

For Iroquois West, Grace Schroeder scored 19 points and Meara Tilstra registered 13 points to go with 12 rebounds as the top-seeded Raiders (19-2) won in the semifinals at Watseka. Schroeder grabbed eight rebounds and handed out five assists.

***

The Panthers will face Clifton Central in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The third-seeded Comets lost in the semifinals 51-33 to No. 2 seed Watseka in the semifinals.

“They're doing really well this year,” Hurliman said. “We're going to figure out what we're going to do tomorrow and what our game plan is and take it to them.”

Iroquois West 50, PBL 39

PBL 9 14 8 8 — 39

IW 10 16 9 15 — 50

PBL (11-11)

Liberty Jamison 10-0-23, Anne Rutledge 0-0-0, Allie Hitz 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 0-2-2, Valeree Johnson 2-0-4, Ariana Gentzler 0-0-0, Madison Grohler 0-0-0, Emma Fleming 3-0-7, Cassidi Nuckols 1-1-3. Totals 16-4-39.

Iroquois West (19-2)

Maya Sanchez 0-1-1, Rachel Carney 0-3-3, Elizabeth Conrad 3-2-8, Tayler Fairley 3-0-6, Lauren Cultra 0-0-0, Grace Schroeder 6-7-19, Meara Tilstra 6-1-13. Totals 18-14-50.

3-pointers — PBL 3 (Jamison, Johnson, Fleming).

Rebounds — Iroquois West (Tilstra 12, Schroeder 8).

Assists — Iroquois West (Schroeder 5).