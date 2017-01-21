ONARGA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 26-22 in the quarterfinals of the IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional to second-seeded Watseka Glenn Raymond.

While the season ends for the No. 7-seeded Falcons, Glenn Raymond will face No. 3-seeded Iroquois West – which defeated Hoopeston Area 43-22 in the quarterfinals – in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, No. 4-seeded St. Joseph defeated Bismarck-Henning 32-22 in the quarterfinals to earn a semifinal matchup with top-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 5 p.m. Monday.

IESA Class 3A

ONARGA REGIONAL

SATURDAY, Jan. 21

Game 1 – St. Joseph 32, Bismarck-Henning 22

Game 2 – Watseka Glenn Raymond 26, GCMS 22

Game 3 – Iroquois West 43, Hoopeston Area 22

MONDAY, Jan. 23

Game 4 – No. 1 PBL vs. No. 4 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

Game 5 – No. 2 Watseka Glenn Raymond vs. No. 3 Iroquois West, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25

Game 6 – Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m.