PBL girls basketball loses to Clifton Central in third-place game of SVC Tournament

WATSEKA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team lost 51-15 in Saturday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament third-place game to Clifton Central.
The Comets outscored PBL 13-0 in the first quarter as Rose Ritter, Cassidy Gerdes and Emery Podowicz each tallied a basket before Ritter scored on an offensive-rebound putback with 3:04 remaining in the quarter. Podowicz then added a 3-pointer and Riley Thompson made a two-point basket before Cassidi Nuckols scored on a Liberty Jamison assist to put the Panthers on the board at 13-2 on PBL first second-quarter possession.
Clifton Central then went on an 18-0 run, starting with eight straight points by Sydney Beherns, including a 3-pointer and a three-point play that put the Comets up 21-2 with six minutes remaining in the first half.
Podowicz then made two free throws with 5:12 left in the second quarter before Halle Long made a field goal, Gerdes drained two buckets and Allie Mathy made a basket to extend Clifton Central’s lead to 31-2.
A field goal by Allie Hitz with 1:09 remaining cut PBL’s deficit to 31-4 heading into halftime.
The Comets outscored PBL 15-7 in the third quarter and 5-4 in the fourth as Valeree Johnson scored five second-half points, including a 3-pointer, for the Panthers while Jamison, Emma Stocking and Emma Fleming each tallied two points in the second half as well for PBL.
Johnson finished the game leading PBL (11-12) in scoring with five points while Hitz, Stocking, Fleming, Jamison and Nuckols each added two points for the Panthers, who were playing without starter Mackenzie Bruns.
For Clifton Central (16-8), Gerdes led in scoring with 13 points while Podowicz and Beherns added nine and eight points, respectively.
The Panthers will host Watseka – which won the SVC Tournament championship by beating Iroquois West 62-58 on Saturday – on Thursday before traveling to face Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley the following Monday.
PBL will conclude its regular season with games at Hoopeston Area (Tuesday, Jan. 31) and Cissna Park (Thursday, Feb. 2).
Clifton Central 51, PBL 15
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA (11-12)
Jamison 2, Rutledge 0, Hitz 2, Johnson 5, Gentzler 0, Adwell 0, Grohler 0, Stocking 2, Fleming 2, Nuckols 2. Total 15.
CLIFTON CENTRAL (16-8)
Beherns 0, Long 3, Rosenboom 3, Podowicz 9, Walle 3, Mathy 2, Gerdes 13, Behrens 8, Bates 0, Thompson 4, Ritter 6. Total 51.
PBL 0 4 7 4 — 15
CC 13 18 15 5 — 51
Three-pointers: PBL 1 (Johnson); Clifton 5 (Beherns, Gerdes, Podowicz, Rossenboom, Waller).
