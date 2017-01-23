GCMS girls basketball defeats Lexington 58-28 in HOIC play

- Our Sites
LEXINGTON — Claire Retherford scored 23 points to lead three Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball players in double figures as the Falcons claimed a 58-28 Heart of Illinois win at Lexington.
Megan Moody and Makenzi Bielfeldt added 17 and 10 points, respectively, for GCMS (8-16, 4-7 HOIC). Raelyn Payne led Lexington with 14 points.
