GCMS girls basketball defeats Lexington 58-28 in HOIC play

LEXINGTON — Claire Retherford scored 23 points to lead three Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball players in double figures as the Falcons claimed a 58-28 Heart of Illinois win at Lexington.

Megan Moody and Makenzi Bielfeldt added 17 and 10 points, respectively, for GCMS (8-16, 4-7 HOIC). Raelyn Payne led Lexington with 14 points.