PBL girls basketball season stats (as of Jan. 24, 2017)

Tue, 01/24/2017 - 1:16am | The Ford County Record

PBL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SEASON STAT LEADERS
As of Sunday
Points per game               PPG/TP
Liberty Jamison                                12.7/292
Mackenzie Bruns        6.45/142
Cassidi Nuckols                                5.78/133
Emma Fleming                  5/115
Ariana Gentzler                                4.1/86
Valeree Johnson              4.86/107
Madison Grohler              3.96/91 
Madi Peden                       2.58/49
Emma Stocking                        1.00/2

TEAM                                    44.78/1,030
OPPONENTS                      45.35/1,043
Field-goal percentage   Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Mackenzie Bruns    39 (42/109)

Madi Peden                       39 (14/36)

Ariana Gentzler                                38 (32/85)
Valeree Johnson              35 (36/104)
Liberty Jamison                            34 (99/292)
Emma Fleming                  34 (39/114)

Madison Grohler              33 (32/96)
Cassidi Nuckols                                33 (54/165)
Allie Hitz                             9 (1/18)
TEAM                                    34 (552/1,041)
3-pt. FG pct.                       Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Valeree Johnson              37 (26/70)
Madi Peden                       33 (3/9)
Madison Grohler              28 (8/29)
Liberty Jamison                                27 (40/147)
Allie Hitz                             17 (1/6)
Emma Fleming                  15 (2/13)
TEAM                                    29 (80/280)
Free-throw percentage                Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Emily Adwell                     100 (2/2)

Emma Stocking                                    100 (2/2)
Mackenzie Bruns             67 (58/87)
Emma Fleming                  64 (35/55)
Liberty Jamison                                64 (54/84)
Allie Hitz                             50 (2/4)

Madi Peden                       47 (18/38)
Cassidi Nuckols                                44 (25/57)

Madison Grohler              40 (19/47)
Ariana Gentzler                                35 (22/62)
Valeree Johnson              35 (9/26)
TEAM                                    52 (246/473)
Rebounds per game       RPG/TR
Cassidi Nuckols                                6.52/150
Ariana Gentzler                                6/126
Mackenzie Bruns             4.23/93
Emma Fleming                  3.43/79
Liberty Jamison                                3.26/75
Emma Stocking    2.5/5

Valeree Johnson              2.27/50
Madison Grohler              1.87/43
Madi Peden                       1.84/35
TEAM                                    30.17/694
Assists per game              APG/TA
Mackenzie Bruns    1.82/40
Liberty Jamison                                1.74/40
Emma Fleming    1.65/38
Valeree Johnson    1.59/35
TEAM                                    8.96/206
Steals per game                               SPG/TS
Liberty Jamison                                3.3/76
Mackenzie Bruns             1.86/41
Ariana Gentzler                                1.48/31
Cassidi Nuckols                  1.35/31
TEAM                                    10.57/243
Blocks                                   Total blocks
Emma Fleming                  1
TEAM                                    1

