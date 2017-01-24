- Our Sites
PBL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SEASON STAT LEADERS
As of Sunday
Points per game PPG/TP
Liberty Jamison 12.7/292
Mackenzie Bruns 6.45/142
Cassidi Nuckols 5.78/133
Emma Fleming 5/115
Ariana Gentzler 4.1/86
Valeree Johnson 4.86/107
Madison Grohler 3.96/91
Madi Peden 2.58/49
Emma Stocking 1.00/2
TEAM 44.78/1,030
OPPONENTS 45.35/1,043
Field-goal percentage Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Mackenzie Bruns 39 (42/109)
Madi Peden 39 (14/36)
Ariana Gentzler 38 (32/85)
Valeree Johnson 35 (36/104)
Liberty Jamison 34 (99/292)
Emma Fleming 34 (39/114)
Madison Grohler 33 (32/96)
Cassidi Nuckols 33 (54/165)
Allie Hitz 9 (1/18)
TEAM 34 (552/1,041)
3-pt. FG pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)
Valeree Johnson 37 (26/70)
Madi Peden 33 (3/9)
Madison Grohler 28 (8/29)
Liberty Jamison 27 (40/147)
Allie Hitz 17 (1/6)
Emma Fleming 15 (2/13)
TEAM 29 (80/280)
Free-throw percentage Pct. (FTM/FTA)
Emily Adwell 100 (2/2)
Emma Stocking 100 (2/2)
Mackenzie Bruns 67 (58/87)
Emma Fleming 64 (35/55)
Liberty Jamison 64 (54/84)
Allie Hitz 50 (2/4)
Madi Peden 47 (18/38)
Cassidi Nuckols 44 (25/57)
Madison Grohler 40 (19/47)
Ariana Gentzler 35 (22/62)
Valeree Johnson 35 (9/26)
TEAM 52 (246/473)
Rebounds per game RPG/TR
Cassidi Nuckols 6.52/150
Ariana Gentzler 6/126
Mackenzie Bruns 4.23/93
Emma Fleming 3.43/79
Liberty Jamison 3.26/75
Emma Stocking 2.5/5
Valeree Johnson 2.27/50
Madison Grohler 1.87/43
Madi Peden 1.84/35
TEAM 30.17/694
Assists per game APG/TA
Mackenzie Bruns 1.82/40
Liberty Jamison 1.74/40
Emma Fleming 1.65/38
Valeree Johnson 1.59/35
TEAM 8.96/206
Steals per game SPG/TS
Liberty Jamison 3.3/76
Mackenzie Bruns 1.86/41
Ariana Gentzler 1.48/31
Cassidi Nuckols 1.35/31
TEAM 10.57/243
Blocks Total blocks
Emma Fleming 1
TEAM 1
