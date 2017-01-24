PBL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SEASON STAT LEADERS

As of Sunday

Points per game PPG/TP

Liberty Jamison 12.7/292

Mackenzie Bruns 6.45/142

Cassidi Nuckols 5.78/133

Emma Fleming 5/115

Ariana Gentzler 4.1/86

Valeree Johnson 4.86/107

Madison Grohler 3.96/91

Madi Peden 2.58/49

Emma Stocking 1.00/2

TEAM 44.78/1,030

OPPONENTS 45.35/1,043

Field-goal percentage Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Mackenzie Bruns 39 (42/109)

Madi Peden 39 (14/36)

Ariana Gentzler 38 (32/85)

Valeree Johnson 35 (36/104)

Liberty Jamison 34 (99/292)

Emma Fleming 34 (39/114)

Madison Grohler 33 (32/96)

Cassidi Nuckols 33 (54/165)

Allie Hitz 9 (1/18)

TEAM 34 (552/1,041)

3-pt. FG pct. Pct. (FGM/FGA)

Valeree Johnson 37 (26/70)

Madi Peden 33 (3/9)

Madison Grohler 28 (8/29)

Liberty Jamison 27 (40/147)

Allie Hitz 17 (1/6)

Emma Fleming 15 (2/13)

TEAM 29 (80/280)

Free-throw percentage Pct. (FTM/FTA)

Emily Adwell 100 (2/2)

Emma Stocking 100 (2/2)

Mackenzie Bruns 67 (58/87)

Emma Fleming 64 (35/55)

Liberty Jamison 64 (54/84)

Allie Hitz 50 (2/4)

Madi Peden 47 (18/38)

Cassidi Nuckols 44 (25/57)

Madison Grohler 40 (19/47)

Ariana Gentzler 35 (22/62)

Valeree Johnson 35 (9/26)

TEAM 52 (246/473)

Rebounds per game RPG/TR

Cassidi Nuckols 6.52/150

Ariana Gentzler 6/126

Mackenzie Bruns 4.23/93

Emma Fleming 3.43/79

Liberty Jamison 3.26/75

Emma Stocking 2.5/5

Valeree Johnson 2.27/50

Madison Grohler 1.87/43

Madi Peden 1.84/35

TEAM 30.17/694

Assists per game APG/TA

Mackenzie Bruns 1.82/40

Liberty Jamison 1.74/40

Emma Fleming 1.65/38

Valeree Johnson 1.59/35

TEAM 8.96/206

Steals per game SPG/TS

Liberty Jamison 3.3/76

Mackenzie Bruns 1.86/41

Ariana Gentzler 1.48/31

Cassidi Nuckols 1.35/31

TEAM 10.57/243

Blocks Total blocks

Emma Fleming 1

TEAM 1