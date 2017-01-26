GCMS girls basketball defeats Deer Creek-Mackinaw

GIBSON CITY -- Megan Moody scored 13 points and Makenzi Bielfeldt added eight points as the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team defeated Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41-33.

Claire Retherford added seven points for the Falcons (9-16, 5-7 Heart of Illinois Conference), who outscored the Chiefs 15-6 in the first quarter and held on from there. GCMS led 23-19 at halftime before outscoring Dee-Mack 11-5 in the fourth quarter.

Emily Clinton contributed six points for the Falcons while Hannah Hathaway had five points and Maci Bielfeldt had two points.

Jessica Carrithers led the Chiefs with 11 points.

The Falcons will host Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 6 p.m. Monday, starting with the varsity game and followed by the junior varsity contest.

GCMS 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 33

GCMS (9-16, 5-7)

Claire Retherford 7, Maci Bielfeldt 2, Hannah Hathaway 5, Megan Moody 13, Makenzi Bielfeldt 8, Emily Clinton 6. Total 41.

DEER CREEK-MACKINAW (3-8 HOIC)

Smith 0, McGarnes 7, Carithers 11, Myers 2, Pawlak 8, Sidwell 4, McGinnes 1. Total 33.

GCMS 15 8 7 11 —41

Deer Creek 6 13 7 5 —33

Three-pointers: GCMS 2 (Hathaway, Moody); Deer Creek 3 (McGarnes, Carithers 2).