PBL girls basketball loses 63-41 to Watseka

PBL’s Allie Hitz, right, celebrates senior night festivities prior to Thursday’s game against Watseka. Hitz is the daughter of the late Trisha Hitz. She has two brothers, Kyle and Seth. She has been in basketball, Panther Pals and career internship. Her future plans are to attend Parkland College majoring in pediatric nursing. Her favorite memories were the trip to the Chicago Sky game and all of the pregame fun in the locker room.

PAXTON — The flu bug has not been kind to Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s girls basketball team during the past two weeks.

The Panthers lost their third straight game via 63-41 score against Watseka on Thursday as Emma Fleming was out for PBL due to illness.

In the Panthers' previous game — a 51-15 loss to Clifton Central in the third game of the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament — Mackenzie Bruns was absent. In their loss in the SVC Tournament semifinals to Iroquois West, Madi Peden was out due to illness as well.

“We've been sick. It's been hitting the team,” PBL head coach Rachel Hurliman said. “I haven't had everybody together in a week, so hopefully, we'll get this flu, or whatever this illness is, out of our system, and be good to go next week. They just really need to take care of themselves right now. We need to get healthy.”

Watseka, meanwhile, went into Thursday’s game on a hot streak.

Since the start of last week's Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament, in which they won, the Warriors have won six straight games.

“It's a nice time to be playing our best basketball, and hopefully, we can continue that in the next few weeks,” Watseka head coach Barry Bauer said. “We're playing well right now. We're on a little roll.”

***

Watseka (22-5, 4-2) displayed its hot hand in the early stages of the game as Kennedy Bauer hit two 3-pointers and Summer Cramer made a trey to give the Warriors an early 11-0 lead. Bauer also made a two-point field goal during that stretch.

“That's a good start. It seemed like we maintained that lead throughout,” Bauer said. “We never really extended it, except toward the end. We were pleased with the start and the finish, but still have a lot of things in between we need to work on.”

Cramer ended the game making four 3-pointers en route to finishing with 24 points while Bauer had 19 points, including three treys, as the Warriors ended the first quarter leading 16-9 before outscoring the Panthers (11-13, 3-3) 14-11 in the second quarter, 14-10 in the third and 19-11 in the fourth.

“We haven't had any problems lately scoring with the ball,” Bauer said. “I just think, defensively and rebounding-wise, we'll have a big step to take if we're going to do something in the postseason. I just don't think rebounding was good tonight.”

Bruns made a free throw with 3:42 let in the first quarter before Cassidi Nuckols scored on an offensive-rebound putback to cut PBL’s deficit to 11-3 before Watseka’s Magan Harris and Nuckols exchanged buckets to made the score 13-5. Cramer made a free throw with 1:27 left in the first quarter before Nuckols made another basket to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 14-7.

Emily Bunting made a bucket for Watseka before Bruns scored on a buzzer-beating offensive-rebound putback to make the score 16-9 going into the second quarter.

Kennedy Bauer made a bucket before Mallory Drake had a 3-pointer to extend the Warriors’ lead to 21-9 before Madison Grohler scored a bucket with about 4:20 left in the second quarter for PBL and Kate Norder made a free throw with 4:09 remaining in the quarter to make the score 22-11.

Grohler then converted on a three-point play with 2:59 left in the second quarter to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 22-14. Cramer then made a backdoor layup before Ariana Gentzler scored on a Valeree Johnson assist to make the score and made a free throw with 2:43 remaining in the second quarter to cut PBL’s deficit to 24-17.

Cramer made a 3-pointer and Cassie Peters made a jump shot to extend Watseka to 29-17 before Jamison made a 3-pointer to cut PBL’s deficit to 29-20. Cramer added a free throw with 9.4 seconds left to make the score 30-20 going into halftime.

“Watseka came out hot again, just like they have been lately. We needed to close out and contain certain thing,” Hurliman said. “We need to make sure we close out and put a hand in their pocket. When they were open, they weren't scared to let it go, and they put a lot of those in. When they drove on us, we needed to have some help defense. When they kick it out, we have to anticipate and close out on them. We've just got to do the little things and get better.”

***

Cramer and Kennedy Bauer each made a free throw for Watseka to extend their team’s lead to 32-20 before Jamison made two free throws with 6:33 remaining in the third quarter and two more with 6:05 left in the quarter to cut PBL’s deficit to 32-24.

The Warriors came back with a 5-0 run as Kennedy Bauer converted on a three-point play with 5:43 remaining in the third quarter and Harris added a coast-to-coast layup to extend Watseka’s lead to 37-24. Gentzler and Cramer exchanged buckets to make the score 39-26.

The Panthers then went on a 4-0 run of their own as Jamison made two more free throws with 2:25 left in the third quarter and made a basket to cut PBL’s deficit to 39-30.

Cramer then made a two-point field goal before connecting on a 3-pointer to extend Watseka’s lead to 44-30 entering the fourth quarter.

The Warriors started the fourth quarter with a 12-0 run as Harris made a bucket before Cramer hit a 3-pointer. Madison Bauer made a bucket before Kennedy Bauer drained a 3-pointer and made two free throws with 4:47 left in the game to extend Watseka’s lead to 56-30.

Allie Hitz then made a basket to cut PBL’s deficit to 56-32. Hitz, the Panthers’ lone senior player, celebrated senior night festivities prior to Thursday’s game, but with 42.8 seconds remaining, she had to leave the game due to an ankle injury.

“That totally stinks to have that happen on your senior night. I hope she's OK,” Hurliman said. “We're going to check that out and see from there.”

Gentzler made two free throws with 4:14 remaining before Cramer and Gentzler exchanged free throws with 3:37 left to make the score 57-35.

Cramer made a basket before Jamison made two free throws with 1:35 remaining to make the score 59-37. Harris and Peters each made two free throws with 1:07 left in the game to extend the Warriors’ lead to 63-37.

Gentzler and Nuckols each made a basket for PBL to conclude the scoring.

Jamison led PBL in scoring with 13 points while Ariana Gentzler also reached double figures with 10 points as the Panthers' offense, head coach Rachel Hurliman said, was hurt all night long by missed layups.

“We just have to finish. We missed a lot of bunnies tonight,” Hurliman said. “When they're open, you've just got to put them in the basket, and we missed a lot, and we can't do that. We've got to put it in the hole. We just need to do the little things and put the ball in the hoop.”

Nuckols scored eight points for PBL while Grohler had five points, Bruns had three points and Hitz had two points.

***

The Warriors’ busy end-of-the-season stretch continues as Beecher will visit Watseka next Tuesday.

“It's been busy, and we've got a big one Tuesday,” Bauer said.

The Panthers, meanwhile, will have three games next week – at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6 p.m. varsity time on Monday, followed by junior varsity), at Hoopeston Area (6 p.m. varsity time, no junior varsity game) on Tuesday and at Cissna Park next Thursday.

“They're a little shorthanded. They've been struggling though some illnesses and stuff, so maybe we hit them at the right time. They're a good team,” Bauer said about PBL. “If they get healthy, they can make a run in the postseason.”

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball junior varsity team lost 39-32 to Watseka.

The Panthers ended the first quarter tied at 9-9 as Kirra Lantz had six points and Madi Peden had three points.

In the second quarter, PBL was outscored 9-6 as Lantz, Pedan and Clarisa Wieneke each scored two points. Watseka went into the fourth quarter leading 29-26 as Pedan and Katie Pierce each had four points and Emily Adwell added a 3-pointer.

In the final quarter, the Warriors outscored PBL 10-6 as Emma Stocking scored all six of the Panthers’ points.

At the game’s end, Peden led the Panthers with nine points while Lantz had eight points, Stocking had six points, Pierce had four points, Adwell had three points and Wieneke had two points.

Watseka 63, PBL 41

WAT 16 14 14 19 — 63

PBL 9 11 10 11 — 41

Watseka (22-5)

Summer Cramer 8-4-24, Magan Harris 3-2-8, Kennedy Bauer 6-4-19, Cassie Peters 1-2-4, Mallory Drake 1-0-3, Courtney Thompson 0-0-0, Kate Norder 0-1-1, Madison Bauer 1-0-2, Daisy Solorzano 0-0-0, Emily Bunting 1-0-2, Rachael Kochel -0-0-0. Totals 21-13-63.

PBL (11-13)

Liberty Jamison 2-8-13, Allie Hitz 1-0-2, Mackenzie Bruns 1-1-3, Madi Peden 0-0-0, Valeree Johnson 0-0-0, Ariana Gentzler 3-4-10, Madison Grohler 2-1-5, Cassidi Nuckols 4-0-8. Totals 13-14-41.

3-pointers -- Watseka 8 (Cramer 4, K. Bauer 3, Drake). PBL (Jamison).

JUNIOR VARSITY

Watseka 39, PBL 32

WAT 9 9 11 10 -- 39

PBL 9 6 11 6 -- 32

Watseka

Alison Navas 1-0-2, Brianna Osenga 0-0-0, Daniels 0-0-0, Cassie Peters 5-4-14, Mallory Drake 5-2-13, Courtney Thompson 0-0-0, Hailey Lazarov 3-0-6, Grace Smith 0-0-0, Kadyn Stevens 2-0-4. Totals 16-6-39.

PBL

Tayler Parrish 0-0-0, Emily Adwell 1-0-3, Kirra Lantz 4-0-8, Madi Peden 3-2-9, Clarisa Wieneke 1-0-2, Anne Rutledge 0-0-0, Emma Stocking 1-4-6, Katie Pierce 1-2-4. Totals 11-8-32.

3-pointers – Watseka (Drake). PBL 2 (Adwell, Peden).