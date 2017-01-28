Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Girls' Basketball

PBL, GCMS girls basketball teams to face each other in first round of Class 2A Clifton Regional

Sat, 01/28/2017 - 1:15am | The Ford County Record

IHSA Regionals

Class 2A

At Clifton

MONDAY, FEB. 6

GAME 1 — (7) Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. (8) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (6) Clifton Central vs. (11) Hoopeston Area, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

GAME 3 — (1) Iroquois West vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

GAME 4 — (4) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

At Gardner

MONDAY, FEB. 6

GAME 1 — (8) Grant Park vs. (10) St. Anne, 6 p.m.

GAME 2 — (6) Tri-Point vs. (11) Illinois Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

GAME 3 — (2) Schlarman vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

GAME 4 — (3) Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

