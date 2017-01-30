GCMS girls basketball defeats PBL 53-40

GIBSON CITY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball teams entered and left Monday’s Ford County rivalry game in opposite directions.

With a week remaining before the IHSA Class 2A regionals, the GCMS Falcons, who have 11 players on the freshman and sophomore level, won their third straight game via 53-40 score over the PBL Panthers after starting the season with a 7-16 record.

“We've put a little stretch together, which is what you kind of want to do toward the postseason,” GCMS head coach Mindy Whitehouse said. “It's a young squad, and it may take some time to get them to play together. We're playing teams that have juniors and seniors who have been playing together for four years, and I think we've finally decided that we've got this game plan going. We just want to get better as a team, and hopefully, that's what we're doing.

“I see great improvement in everybody. I absolutely do. I think their ballhandling is so much better. I think our posts have developed great post moves. I think we've gotten stronger. For me, our defense is so much better.”

The Panthers (11-14), meanwhile, have lost four games. They were playing on Monday without starter Mackenzie Bruns, who was out due to sickness, have lost four straight games.

“We just have to really buckle down right now and get focused on the little things,” PBL head coach Rachel Hurliman said.

***

Makenzi Bielfedt scored the first bucket of the game for GCMS before Ariana Gentzler and Emma Fleming each scored for PBL to give the team a 4-2 lead.

Hannah Hathaway tallied a tying bucket for the Falcons before Megan Moody went to the free-throw line off a defensive deflection by Claire Retherford and made a go-ahead foul shot with 5:26 left in the first quarter to give GCMS a 5-4 lead.

Retherford then scored off a Makenzi Bielfeldt assist to extend the Falcons’ lead to 7-4.

Madison Grohler scored before Liberty Jamison tallied a bucket on a transition layup to give PBL a 8-7 lead before Makenzi Bielfeldt made a go-ahead basket. The two teams traded leads four times from there as Jamison scored off a steal, Maci Bielfeldt made a basket, Gentzler scored on an offensive-rebound putback and Makenzi Bielfeldt tallied a basket to give GCMS a 13-12 lead entering the second quarter.

Baskets by Makenzi Bielfeldt and Moody extend the Falcons’ lead to 17-12 before Jamison made two free throws with 6:24 left in the second quarter and Grohler added a bucket to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 17-16.

Moody then made a basket before Cassidi Nuckols drained a bucket for PBL to make the score 19-18. Makenzi Bielfeldt tallied a free throw with 4:37 left in the second quarter to start a 9-0 GCMS run.

Moody then stole the ball and raced toward a fastbreak layup to extend the Falcons’ lead to 22-18 before Maci Bielfeldt, Moody and Retherford each added a basket to the spurt.

“We just had to play defense and buckle down and box out and do the little things. GCMS was hitting tonight,” Hurliman said. “They were setting really good screens. They did a lot of the little things that were really good tonight. We were kind of sloppy on defense.”

With 17.1 seconds left in the first half , Gentzler made two free throws to make the score 28-20 going into halftime as the GCMS defense yielded a single-digit scoring effort to the Panthers in the second quarter. The Falcons did so again in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we had a pretty good scouting report for our defense,” Whitehouse said. “Our posts played great help defense tonight. Even a couple of times when they got the foul, I thought they were straight up.”

Through their three-game winning streak, the Falcons’ defense allowed an average of under 34 points per game.

“Defense has kind of been our thing to keep us in games,” Whitehouse said. “Even in games that we're not winning, we're still playing solid defense, so that's where we were at. Until we can find a way to score, we have to play defense, although tonight, we did a nice job of scoring, too.”

***

Valeree Johnson made two free throws with 6:12 left in the third quarter before Retherford scored on an offensive-rebound putback to make the score 30-24.

Gentzler then scored two buckets – including one on a Johnson assist in transition – to cut PBL’s deficit to 30-28 with 4:55 left in the third quarter.

The Falcons responded with a 6-0 run as Maci Bielfeldt scored on an offensive-rebound putback and tallied a basket on a Makenzi Bielfeldt assist before Moody added a bucket to extend GCMS’s lead to 36-28.

Jamison scored on a driving layup and Retherford made two free throws with 1:05 left in the third quarter to make the score 38-30.

Madi Peden made a free throw with 23.6 seconds left in the third quarter before Moody made a basket to extend the Falcons’ lead to 40-31 going into the fourth quarter.

Peden made a free throw with a 7:44 remaining in the game before Makenzi Bielfeldt and Johnson exchanged buckets to make the score 42-34. Makenzi Bielfeldt scored again and Jamison made a free throw with 5:09 left to cut PBL’s deficit to 44-35.

Moody made a basket before Makenzi Bielfeldt made a free throw with 4:16 remaining to extend GCMS’s lead to 47-35 before Jamison drained a 3-pointer to make the score 47-38.

From there, GCMS went on a 6-0 run as Makenzi Bielfeldt made a free throw before Retherford scored on an offensive-rebound putback and added two free throws with 1:02 left and Makenzi Bielfeldt tallied a foul shot with 33 seconds remaining to extend the Falcons’ lead to 53-38.

Jamison made a bucket to conclude the game’s scoring.

“It was a good game for us all around – a good passing game, a good defensive game,” Whitehouse said.

Makenzi Bielfeldt led the Falcons in scoring with 16 points while Moody had 15 points and Retherford had 12 points. Maci Bielfeldt added eight points and Hathaway added two points.

“We all shot the ball well. When you've got three players in double figures and a fourth one with eight (points), that's what win games,” Whitehouse said. “You've got to have multiple people putting up points. I thought they shot the ball well. We moved the ball to give them the open shot and took quality shots tonight.”

Jamison led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points while Gentzler also scored in double figures with 12 points, but no other PBL player scored more than four points as Grohler and Johnson each had four points and Peden – who filled in for Bruns -- Fleming and Nuckols each had two points.

“On offense, we had to make sure we ran (our offense), and we weren't running it like we should have,” Hurliman said.

***

After hosting its regular-season finale against Ridgeview on Thursday, GCMS will meet PBL again in the IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. The winner will face top-seeded Iroquois West in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“I thought we played pretty well (tonight),” Whitehouse said. “Unfortunately, on some nights, we play, and some nights, we take the night off. I tell my girls that on any given night, anybody has to win. As far as now, I thought we looked good. We're going to stick to this game plan. It seemed to work for us, but we've just got to show up. Sometimes, we don't get off the bus.”

It will be the two teams’ third meeting this year. In the Lady Falcon & Bunnies Tip-Off Classic held last November, PBL defeated GCMS 43-32 in the fifth-place game.

“We just kind of laid down in the fourth quarter. I thought we kind of gave up, but we just came off St. Joseph-Ogden and Iroquois West. We had a tough bracket, so we were tired,” Whitehouse said. “Otherwise, we've never given up and have never been outhustled. I think they're finally buying into it. They get it. I think we've definitely improved.”

Before meeting GCMS in the regional tournament, PBL will conclude its regular season at Hoopeston Area on Tuesday (6 p.m. for varsity, with no junior varsity game) and at Cissna Park on Thursday.

“We just have to really get together and do these little things,” Hurliman said. “We've got to rotate on defense. We've got to make sure we have our help side. We have to really make sure we're boxing out the weak side and when we're boxing out, stepping back and not just going straight up. We actually have to make contact. We didn't do that tonight. We have to get back on track on that.”

GCMS 53, PBL 40

PBL 12 8 11 9 -- 40

GCMS 13 15 12 13 -- 53

PBL (11-14)

Liberty Jamison 5-3-14, Madi Peden 0-2-2, Valeree Johnson 1-2-4, Ariana Gentzler 5-2-12, Emma Fleming 1-0-2, Madison Grohler 2-0-4, Cassidi Nuckols 1-0-2. Totals 15-9-40.

GCMS (10-16)

Claire Retherford 4-4-12, Makenzi Bielfeldt 6-4-16, Hannah Hathaway 1-0-2, Megan Moody 7-1-15, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Maci Bielfeldt 4-0-8. Totals 22-9-53.

3-pointers – PBL (Jamison).