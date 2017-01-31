Iroquois West girls basketball player Grace Schroeder out with injury as Raiders lose to Peotone

Peotone 66, Iroquois West 51. Meara Tilstra found the net on 12 out of 21 field goal attempts and finished with 32 points to pace the Raiders in a losing cause. The Raiders committed 25 turnovers on the night. Raider Coach Kristy Arie said Grace Schroeder was out with an injury. She said Schroeder’s status for the rest of the season was not yet known on Tuesday night.