PBL girls basketball defeats Hoopeston Area 48-44

HOOPESTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team defeated Hoopeston Area 48-44 on Tuesday.
The Panthers outscored the Cornjerkers 14-7 in the fourth quarter to erase a third-quarter deficit as Liberty Jamison made a field goal and three free throws, Valeree Johnson had a 3-pointer, Ariana Gentzler and Cassidi Nuckols each had two points and Madi Peden added two free throws.
The Panthers (12-14) ended the first quarter trailing the Cornjerkers (5-23) 14-13 at the end of the first quarter as Jamison and Johnson each had a 3-pointer, Peden, Madison Grohler and Emma Fleming each had two points and Gentzler added a free throw.
At halftime, PBL trailed 26-25 as Jamison had a 3-pointer, Grohler had three points and Gentzler, Nuckols and Peden each had two points in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Nuckols and Grohler each had three points, Fleming had two points and Gentzler added a free throw as Hoopeston Area extended its lead to 37-34.
Jamison finished the game leading PBL in scoring with 11 points, Gentzler had eight points, Nuckols had seven points, Peden, Johnson and Genzler each had six points and Fleming had four points.
PBL 48, Hoopeston Area 44
PBL 13 12 9 14 -- 48
HA 14 12 11 7 -- 44
PBL (12-14)
Liberty Jamison 3-3-11, Madi Peden 1-4-6, Valeree Johnson 2-0-6, Ariana Gentzler 2-2-6, Madison Grohler 3-1-8, Emma Fleming 2-0-4, Cassidi Nuckols 3-1-7. Totals 16-11-48.
Hoopeston Area (5-23)
Drayer 1-2-5, Martin 3-2-8, Linares 0-0-0, Huls 6-0-14, Symmonds 2-0-4, Reeves 3-3-11, M. Linden 1-0-2. Totals 16-7-44.
3-pointers – PBL 5 (Jamison 2, Johnson 2, Grohler). Hoopeston Area 5 (Huls 2, Reeves 2, Drayer).
