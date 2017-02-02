GCMS girls basketball loses 46-25 to Ridgeview

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team lost 46-25 Thursday to Ridgeview.
Claire Retherford led GCMS (10-17) in scoring with eight points while Makenzi Bielfeldt had five points. Megan Moody tallied four points and Hannah Hathaway, Emily Clinton, Maci Bielfeldt and Abby Spiller each had two points.
For Ridgeview, Grace Ward had 12 points while Ali Coley also scored in double figures with 10 points and Mya Tinsley added eight points.
Ridgeview 46, GCMS 25
RID 12 17 9 8 -- 46
GCMS 6 6 9 4 -- 25
Ridgeview
Jaiden Ballenger 0-0-0, Grace Ward 5-0-12, Lexie Rosales 0-2-2, Jordyn Talley 1-0-3, Hannah Hamilton 0-0-0, Ali Coley 5-0-10, Carley Zimmerman 0-2-2, Mya Tinsley 4-0-8, River Rosales 1-2-4, Maddie Clark 1-2-5, Jaedyn Hadley 0-0-0, Natalia Beyer 0-0-0. Totals 17-8-46.
GCMS
Claire Retherford 3-2-8, Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-1-5, Hannah Hathaway 1-0-2, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Kayla McCreary 0-0-0, Autumn Carter 0-0-0, Megan Moody 2-0-4, Emily Clinton 1-0-2, Courtney Burton 1-0-2, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Maci Bielfeldt 1-0-2, Abby Spiller 1-0-2, Addy Nugent 1-0-2. Totals 11-3-25.
3-pointers – Ridgeview 4 (Ward 2, Talley, Jones).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.