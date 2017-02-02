GCMS girls basketball loses 46-25 to Ridgeview

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team lost 46-25 Thursday to Ridgeview.

Claire Retherford led GCMS (10-17) in scoring with eight points while Makenzi Bielfeldt had five points. Megan Moody tallied four points and Hannah Hathaway, Emily Clinton, Maci Bielfeldt and Abby Spiller each had two points.

For Ridgeview, Grace Ward had 12 points while Ali Coley also scored in double figures with 10 points and Mya Tinsley added eight points.

Ridgeview 46, GCMS 25

RID 12 17 9 8 -- 46

GCMS 6 6 9 4 -- 25

Ridgeview

Jaiden Ballenger 0-0-0, Grace Ward 5-0-12, Lexie Rosales 0-2-2, Jordyn Talley 1-0-3, Hannah Hamilton 0-0-0, Ali Coley 5-0-10, Carley Zimmerman 0-2-2, Mya Tinsley 4-0-8, River Rosales 1-2-4, Maddie Clark 1-2-5, Jaedyn Hadley 0-0-0, Natalia Beyer 0-0-0. Totals 17-8-46.

GCMS

Claire Retherford 3-2-8, Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-1-5, Hannah Hathaway 1-0-2, Rylee Tompkins 0-0-0, Kayla McCreary 0-0-0, Autumn Carter 0-0-0, Megan Moody 2-0-4, Emily Clinton 1-0-2, Courtney Burton 1-0-2, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Maci Bielfeldt 1-0-2, Abby Spiller 1-0-2, Addy Nugent 1-0-2. Totals 11-3-25.

3-pointers – Ridgeview 4 (Ward 2, Talley, Jones).