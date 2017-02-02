PBL girls basketball loses 65-34 in regular-season finale to Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team lost 65-34 Thursday to Cissna Park in its regular-season finale.

Madi Peden led the Panthers (12-15) in scoring with 10 points while Ariana Gentzler and Valeree Johnson each had nine points, Emma Fleming had four points and Liberty Jamison had two points.

For Cissna Park (20-7), Michelle Fehr had 11 points while Lauren Knake, Jasmine Stock and Gabby Wessels each had 10 points.

Cissna Park 65, PBL 34

PBL 7 8 8 11 --34

CP 19 11 18 17 -- 65

PBL (12-15)

Liberty Jamison 1-0-2, Madi Peden 2-6-10, Valeree Johnson 4-0-9, Ariana Gentzler 3-3-9, Madison Grohler 0-0-0, Emma Fleming 2-0-4, Cassidi Nuckols 0-0-0. Totals 12-9-34.

Cissna Park (20-7)

Anna Jennings 3-1-9, Josie Maul 1-2-4, Olivia Powell 0-0-0, Lauren Knake 5-0-10, Sloan Boyce 1-3-5, Olivia Stoller 3-0-6, Jasmine Stock 5-0-10, Michelle Fehr 3-4-11, Gabby Wessels 3-4-10, Madelyn Garrison 0-0-0. Totals 24-14-65.

3-pointers – PBL (Johnson). Cissna Park 3 (Jennings 2, Fehr).