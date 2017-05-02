- Our Sites
Lester Sander – The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field distance runner finished 17th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.39 for Augustana College during Saturday’s Olivet Nazarene University Invite. He was also part of a 4x400 relay team that finished 12th with a time of 3:40.7.
Brandon Wilkerson – The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished 13th with a time of 4:27.97 in the one-mile run for Augustana College.
Tyler Rubarts – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished ninth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.85 seconds for Augustana College. He also finished ninth in the long jump with a leap of 6.31 meters.
Paul Bigham – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 12th in the long jump with a leap of 6.31 meters for the host school of the ONU Invite. Bigham also finished sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 12.74 meters.
Reno Jamison – The former PBL boys track and field thrower finished seventh with a throw of 38-10 ½ in the shot put for Wabash College in Friday’s Tiger Small College Indoor Invitational at DePauw University. Jamison also finished ninth in the weight throw with a hurl of 39-7 ¾.
Sydni Meunier – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls track and field standout finished eighth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:47.43 for Notre Dame during the Meyo Invitational held Friday and Saturday at South Bend, Indiana.
Vaughn Gentzler – The former PBL boys track and field standout finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.62 seconds for Monmouth College at the Keck Select D-III Meet at Illinois Wesleyan University. He was also part of a 4x400 relay team that finished 19th with a time of 3:45.0.
Aleeka Gentzler – The former PBL girls track and field standout finished 16th in the high jump with a leap of 4-4 ¼ seconds for Monmouth College at the Keck Select D-III Meet at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Josh Brocato – The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished seventh with a time of 16:29.76 for Indiana Wesleyan at Saturday’s IWU Midwest Classic.
Kellyn Maynard – The former PBL girls basketball standout had nine points and five rebounds for Illinois Central College in a 68-36 win over John Wood on Monday, Jan. 30.
Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that won three weight classes at Saturday’s Big Blue Open in Decatur and lost 29-12 on Thursday to North Central College.
