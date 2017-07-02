PBL girls basketball defeats GCMS 38-31 in Clifton Regional quarterfinals

PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols, middle, and GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt (35) and Claire Retherford (20) fight for a loose ball on the floor during Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional quarterfinal game.

CLIFTON – This time, it is Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s turn to brag.

The Ford County-rival PBL and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball teams met in regionals for the third time in four years on Monday. After two losses to the Falcons in three years, the Panthers won 38-31 over GCMS in the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional.

The win was also PBL’s first postseason victory since 2013.

“It's a big win against our rivals,” PBL head coach Rachel Hurliman said. “The girls came out and played tonight. They had a really good win.”

With the win, PBL advances to the regional semifinals. The Panthers will face Iroquois West at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Raiders (20-6) may be without the services of their school’s all-time leading scorer in Grace Schroeder. Schroeder, who was in attendance at Monday’s game between PBL and GCMS, said she is not sure if she will be playing due to injury.

“That's going to be a tough one for us,” Hurliman said. “We're just going to come out and give it all we've got and see what we can do.”

Liberty Jamison started the game’s scoring with a 3-pointer to give PBL a 3-0 lead. After Makenzi Bielfeldt cut GCMS’s deficit to 3-2 with an offensive-rebound putback, Madi Peden scored two buckets to extend the Panthers’ lead to 7-2.

After Makenzi Bielfeldt scored again to make the score 7-4, Emma Fleming made two free throws with 3:02 left in the first quarter to extend PBL’s lead to 9-4. Both teams were then held scoreless for nearly a minute and a half before Madison Grohler tallied a foul shot to make the score 10-4 with 1:31 remaining in the opening quarter.

Claire Retherford scored on a putback before Jamison made the second of her game-total four 3-pointers to extend the Panthers’ lead to 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers were shut out for the first 3:11 of the second quarter, but still led despite a 3-pointer by GCMS’s Megan Moody that cut her team’s deficit to 13-9.

With 4:48 left in the second quarter, Ariana Gentzler made a free throw to extend PBL’s lead to 14-9.

“We played really well defensively,” Hurliman said. “We still need to get around those screens. They set really good screens.”

The Falcons’ Maci Bielfeldt received a pass from Makenzi Bielfeldt and scored to cut her team’s deficit to 14-11 before Valeree Johnson drained a 3-pointer to extend the Panthers’ lead to 17-11. Jamison and Maci Bielfeldt exchanged buckets to make the score 19-13 at halftime.

Moody began the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer before assisting Retherford on a bucket to cut GCMS’s deficit to 19-18. Makenzi Bielfeldt then scored on a putback after missing two free throws to give the Falcons their first – and only – lead of the game at 20-19.

Mackenzie Bruns then scored a basket to give PBL the lead back at 21-20. After Gentzler made two free throws with 5:23 remaining in the third quarter, Bruns scored again on a putback to extend the Panthers’ lead to 25-20.

When GCMS defeated PBL 53-40 a week prior to Monday’s regional contest, PBL was without Bruns’ services due to sickness.

“It was just nice having everybody back,” Hurliman said. “It was a better flow of the game for us.”

Retherford made a bucket before Jamison nailed another 3-pointer to make the score 28-22. Moody then made a basket to cut the Falcons’ deficit to 28-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Johnson made a basket before Makenzi Bielfeldt scored on a putback to make the score 30-26. Jamison then nailed her final 3-pointer of the game to extend PBL’s lead to 33-26.

Retherford made a bucket and Courtney Burton tallied a free throw with 2:31 remaining to cut GCMS’s deficit to 33-29.

Nine seconds later, however, GCMS head coach Mindy Whitehouse was called for a technical foul. Jamison went to the line to make 1-of-2 resulting free-throw attempts before Bruns scored on PBL’s ensuing possession to extend her team’s lead to 36-29.

“Clearly, on the fastbreak, (the PBL player) double-dribbled the ball, so I said something to the ref, and apparently, when I said something to the ref, I had a foot outside of the coach's box,” Whitehouse said. “I don't make excuses. We got outplayed tonight. (PBL was) the better team tonight.”

Makenzi Bielfeldt scored on an offensive-rebound putback to cut GCMS’s deficit to 36-31.

The Panthers then had three chances at a 1-and-1, but Peden missed the front end with 1:07 remaining. After recording a steal, Jamison missed a foul shot with about 47 seconds remaining. Johnson then missed a 1-and-1 shot from the charity stripe with 32.5 seconds remaining.

After Moody airballed a shot attempt on GCMS’s ensuing possession, Jamison put two free throws through the net with 9.6 seconds remaning to extend PBL’s lead to 38-31.

Jamison finished the game with a game-high 17 points while Bruns had six points, Johnson had five points, Peden had four points, Gentzler had three points, Fleming had two points and Grohler added a point.

“Liberty had some good shots,” Hurliman said. “Mackenzie did a great job taking it to the basket. (Ariana Gentzler) did a great job with the boards. It was an all-around great team effort.”

For GCMS (10-18), Makenzi Bielfeldt had 10 points while Retherford and Moody each had eight points, Maci Bielfeldt had four points and Burton had one point.

“It's the same issue we had all year long. We got outrebounded. We couldn't box out, and we couldn't run a halfcourt offense. Tonight, we got outplayed,” Whitehouse said. “Until we can get five girls on the court doing the same thing, we're not going to win games. That was the same issue we had against other teams we lost to. It's just something we need to continue to work on.”

Although the season ends on a low note for the Falcons, there is hope for the future as they graduate only one senior – Kayla McCreary – and return five players for their junior years and six more for their sophomore years.

“That is a young team that is well-coached and will continue to get better every year,” Hurliman said.

Clifton Central 45, Hoopeston Area 30. Rose Ritter led the Comets in scoring with 17 points. Clifton Central will face St. Joseph-Ogden in the regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

IHSA Class 1A

GARDNER REGIONAL

Tri-Point 44, Crete Illinois Lutheran 23. Anna Murphy led Tri-Point in scoring with 17 points. The Chargers will face Gardner-South Wilmington in the regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

PBL 38, GCMS 31

GCMS 6 7 11 7 -- 31

PBL 13 6 6 9 -- 38

GCMS (10-18)

Claire Retherford 4-0-8, Makenzi Bielfeldt 5-0-10, Hannah Hathaway 0-0-0, Megan Moody 3-0-8, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Courtney Burton 0-1-1, Maci Bielfeldt 2-0-4, Addy Nugent 0-0-0. Totals 14-1-31.

PBL (13-15)

Liberty Jamison 5-3-17, Mackenzie Bruns 3-0-6, Madi Peden 2-0-4, Valeree Johnson 2-0-5, Ariana Gentzler 0-3-3, Madison Grohler 0-1-1, Emma Fleming 0-2-2, Cassidi Nuckols 0-0-0. Totals 12-9-38.

3-pointers – GCMS 2 (Moody 2). PBL 5 (Jamison 4, Johnson).