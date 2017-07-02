PBL girls basketball upsets Iroquois West in IHSA Class 2A regional semifinals

Members of the PBL High School girls basketball team celebrate as the final buzzer goes off in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional semifinal game against Iroquois West.

CLIFTON — The IHSA Class 2A girls basketball state tournament has a Cinderella team in the Clifton Regional.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda, a No. 7 seed, faced top-seeded Iroquois West in the regional semifinals and came away with a 41-36 victory.

“We’ve been playing really well this week,” said PBL junior Liberty Jamison, who finished with a team-high 18 points. “We came together and decided that we wanted this really bad, so we’re going for it.”

Jamison hit a 3-pointer that would put PBL in the lead for good at 35-32 with 3:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, but she and freshman Mackenzie Bruns both fouled out late in the quarter as both teams combined to shoot 33 free throws in the second half.

The Panthers (14-15) made 12-of-21 second-half foul shots, including two by sophomore Madi Peden with 33.1 seconds remaining that extended PBL’s lead to 38-34. After Iroquois West’s Maya Sanchez scored on a transition layup, Peden drained two more shots from the charity stripe with 21.6 seconds left to extend her team’s lead again at 40-36.

Meanwhile, Iroquois West would finish the game making only 9-of-26 free throws, including 4-of-16 in the fourth quarter.

“We really took it down the stretch and hit huge free throws down the stretch. Valeree Johnson and Madi Peden just knocked them down,” PBL head coach Rachel Hurliman said. “It was a really good win tonight for us. We hung onto it, so that was an awesome win for the girls. They played hard tonight.”

Jamison accounted for eight of PBL’s 10 first-quarter points — including two go-ahead 3-pointers — as the Panthers entered the second quarter with a 10-9 lead. At the end of the second quarter, junior Madison Grohler made a buzzer-beating transition basket to extend PBL’s lead to 20-16 at halftime.

“That was huge. The girls took runs, and then they gave runs. That was really good,” Hurliman said. “It was a game of runs, and tonight, we contained the runs. That was really important. The girls did a really good job with that.”

Meanwhile, the PBL defense held IW junior Meara Tilstra — who finished with eight points — scoreless in the second quarter and yielded only five points to Tilstra

“They really played hard defense against Meara (Tilstra) and Grace (Schroeder). We had to contain them. Usually, both of them are around 20 (points), so that’s containing.”

After not playing for at least a week with an injury, Schroeder — the Raiders’ all-time leading scorer — finished with a game-high 20 points for Iroquois West.

“She came out and played hard. I’m glad she got one more game for her senior year,” Hurliman said.

The Panthers will play for a regional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday against sixth-seeded Clifton Central, which pulled off a regional semifinal upset of its own via 45-39 score in overtime over No. 4-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Peden said. “We’re excited.”



PBL 41, Iroquois West 36

PBL (14-15)

Jamison 18, Rutledge 0, Bruns 0, Peden 4, Johnson 1, Gentzler 10, Grohler 4, Fleming 0, Nuckols 4. Totals 41

IROQUOIS WEST (20-7)

Sanchez 3, Carney 3, Saatholl 0, Conrad 0, Fairley 2, Cultra 0, Schroeder 20, Tilstra 8. Totals 36.

PBL 10 10 9 12 — 41

IW 9 7 10 10 — 36

Three-pointers: PBL 3 (Jamison 3). Iroquois West (Schroeder).