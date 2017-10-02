PBL girls basketball season ends with loss to Clifton Central in regional championship game

PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game against Clifton Central.

CLIFTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls basketball team's season ended with a 42-35 loss to the host school of the IHSA Class 2A Clifton Central Regional.

The Panthers did not lose Thursday's regional title game without a fight, though, as they rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

After baskets by Emma Fleming and Liberty Jamison cut PBL's deficit to 33-26, Madi Peden hit a 3-pointer. After PBL's defense recorded a steal on the Comets' ensuing possession, Peden scored on a layup with 1:50 remaining to cut the margin to 33-31.

“I'm really proud of the girls. They fought really hard tonight. They did a great job,” PBL head coach Rachel Hurliman said. “We had a good run at the end, and then just a few things just dropped their way. We had a lot of good energy. We hit some shots, then we kind of lost the swing.”

After Clifton Central's Emery Podowicz assisted Cassidy Gerdes on what would be a three-point play with 1:43 left, Podowicz — who finished with a game-high 24 points — made 6-of-8 free-throw attempts within the final 1:32 to help the Comets seal the victory despite a Valeree Johnson 3-pointer that cut PBL’s deficit to 39-35 with less than a minute left in the game. Podowicz also blocked a 3-point shot attempt by Peden before making her final free throw with 11.5 seconds remaining.

“Emery does a great job leading them,” Hurliman said. “They have a really good point guard out there.”

The game started as a defensive struggle as PBL and Clifton Central ended the first quarter in a 5-5 tie.

Cassidy Gerdes started the scoring to give the Comets a 2-0 lead before PBL’s Ariana Gentzler tied the game at 2-2 with a basket before Liberty Jamison made a free throw with 5:50 left in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead.

Podowicz made a game-tying free throw with 3:53 left in the first quarter before Cassidi Nuckols made a shot while being fouled with 3:43 remaining in the quarter to give PBL a 5-3 lead. Podowicz then made a tying bucket for Clifton Central.

Emma Fleming made a 3-pointer to give PBL an 8-5 lead in the second quarter before Riley Thompson and Podowicz each made baskets to give Clifton Central the lead at 9-8.

Fleming made a tying free throw via Rose Ritter’s third foul with 3:46 left in the second quarter before Thompson made a go-ahead foul shot with 3:09 remaining in the quarter.

The Panthers’ Mackenzie Bruns made a basket before Podowicz made a game-tying free throw with 1:17 left in the second quarter. Nuckols then made a jump shot off the glass to give PBL a 13-11 lead before Sydney Beherns tied the game with a basket that made the score 13-13 at halftime.

The third quarter started with a 10-0 run for the Comets as Ritter made a bucket before Podowicz made a bucket to make the score 17-13 and made a transition layup with 6:51 left in the third quarter. Beherns made a shot while being fouled with 6:08 remaining in the third quarter before Podowicz added a bucket with 5:30 left in the third quarter to extend Clifton Central’s lead to 23-13.

Madison Grohler made a bucket to stop the run and cut PBL’s deficit to 23-15 before Thompson and Johnson exchanged baskets to make the score 25-17. Gerdes made a basket before Peden made two free throws on Beherns’ fourth foul with 1:35 left in the third quarter to make the score 27-19.

Jamison, meanwhile, was on her fourth foul via a charging call with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter.

Podowicz made a basket before Bruns nailed two free throws with 2.2 seconds left in the third quarter to cut PBL’s deficit to 29-21 going into the fourth quarter.

Fifteen seconds into the fourth quarter, Peden made a free throw off Podowicz’s third foul to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 29-22. Podowicz picked up her fourth personal foul via charging call with more than five minutes remaining in the game.

Podowicz then made two buckets to extend the Comets’ lead to 33-22 with 5:17 before PBL made its late rally.

With the loss, PBL's season ended with a record of 14-16.

“I'm proud of these girls. They fought this year,” Hurliman said. “We really beefed up our schedule, and we really did a lot of things differently this year.”

The Panthers, who won their last regional title in 2003, reached the regional championship game for the first time since 2013 thanks in part to an upset victory in the semifinals over top-seeded Iroquois West.

“That's great for our program right now. It shows that the girls have confidence and can do something like this,” Hurliman said. “We had a good run. I'm really proud of the girls for the run they had. Clifton's just a quicker team (than Iroquois West), and they're very physical. They run the floor really well.”

Only one PBL player — Allie Hitz — is leaving due to graduation, leaving the Panthers with nine returning seniors, one returning junior — Peden, who finished Thursday's game with a team-high eight points — and three returning sophomres — including Mackenzie Bruns, who finished with four points — for next year.

PBL juniors Fleming and Johnson had six and five points, respectively, while fellow junior Nuckols had four points, juniors Gentzler and Jamison each had three points and Grohler, another junior, had two points.

“This group's going to have a lot of work over the summer, and they're not going to be scared of hard work,” Hurliman said. “That was obvious tonight.”

For Clifton Central (23-8), which won its first regional title since 2000 and will face Bloomington Central Catholic in the semifinals of the Champaign St. Thomas More Sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Gerdes had seven points, Thompson had five points, Beherns had four points and Ritter had two points.

Clifton Central 42, PBL 35

CLIFTON CENTRAL (23-8)

Halle Long 0-0-0, Emery Podowicz 8-8-24, Alexis Waller 0-0-0, Allie Mathy 0-0-0, Cassidy Gerdes 3-1-7, Sydney Beherns 2-0-4, Riley Thompson 2-1-5, Rose Ritter 1-0-2. Totals 16-10-42.

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA (14-16)

Liberty Jamison 1-1-3, Mackenzie Bruns 1-2-4, Madi Peden 2-3-8, Valeree Johnson 2-0-5, Ariana Gentzler 1-1-3, Madison Grohler 1-0-2, Emma Fleming 2-1-6, Cassidi Nuckols 2-0-4. Totals 12-8-35.

CC 5 8 16 13 — 42

PBL 5 8 8 14 — 35

Three-pointers: PBL 3 (Peden, Johnson, Fleiming).