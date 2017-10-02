PBL's Jamison, GCMS's Hathaway advance to sectionals in IHSA Three-Point Showdown

PBL’s Liberty Jamison participates in the Three-Point Showdown’s regional round prior to Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game between PBL and Clifton Central.

CLIFTON – Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior girls basketball player Liberty Jamison earned her third straight trip to sectionals in the IHSA’s Three-Point Showdown.

Prior to her team’s loss in Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Regional championship game, Jamison made eight 3-pointers in the Three-Point Showdown’s regional round, the most among all 23 contestants in the Clifton Regional.

She will shoot in the Champaign St. Thomas More Sectional’s Three-Point Showdown at 5:30 p.m. next Thursday prior to the sectional championship game.

“Hopefully, I can pull off a win this time at sectionals,” Jamison said. “It’s been a really good week, so whatever happens, we’re good.”

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley freshman Hannah Hathaway, meanwhile, was in a four-way tie for the other three qualifying spots along with teammate Claire Retherford, Clifton Central’s Emery Podowicz and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Sydney Kelso.

The four players each made six 3-pointers in the first round. Hathaway gained one of the three qualifying spots by making five treys in the tiebreaker round.

“I’m very excited,” Hathaway said. “I’m kind of nervous. It’s going to be a good experience.”

Podowicz and Kelso made six and three 3-pointers, respectively, to advance to sectionals as well while Retherford made two treys in the tiebreaker round.

For GCMS, Megan Moody made five 3-pointers while Emily Clinton made three. For PBL, Ariana Gentzler and Cassidi Nuckols each made four treys while Anne Rutledge made one.

IHSA THREE-POINT SHOWDOWN

At Clifton

Liberty Jamison (PBL) 8*; Emery Podowicz (Clifton Central) 6-6*; Hannah Hathaway (GCMS) 6-5*; Sydney Kelso (St. Joseph-Ogden) 6-3*; Claire Retherford (GCMS) 6-2; Grace Schroeder (Iroquois West) 5; Rachel Carney (Iroquois West) 5; Megan Moody (GCMS) 5; Peyton Crowe (SJO) 5; Bree Trimble (SJO) 5; Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4; Cassidi Nuckols (PBL) 4; Meara Tilstra (Iroquois West) 4; Tayler Fairley (Iroquois West) 4; Andrea Canas (SJO) 4; Lauren Linares (Hoopeston Area) 4; Cassidy Gerdes (Clifton Central) 4; Emily Clinton (GCMS) 3; Olivia Huls (HA) 3; Haley Rosenboom (Clifton Central) 3; Anne Rutledge (PBL) 1; Mercy Linder (HA) 1; Sadie Drayer (HA) 0.

* -- advancing to sectionals